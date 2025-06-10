The “No Kings” Protests: Date, Meaning, How To Attend, & More Info

A “big beautiful” $45 million parade to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States military on June 14, which just so happens to be President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday. (Convenient, right?) In opposition to this, a series of “No Kings” protests, as well as the “Kick Out The Clowns” protests, will be popping up around the country on that same day.

“No Kings” is not just protesting this parade; they are protesting a reign of corruption. Citing defying the court system to mass deportations, the group has had enough of the Trump administration. “No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like,” they wrote on their website.

A celebration for the anniversary of the U.S. military had already been planned months in advance, so the addition of an expensive parade for Trump’s birthday has left many Americans confused and upset. Given that Trump has made cutting government spending a priority, including proposing deep cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs, many are now asking: Why would we spend our money on his birthday celebration? “Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday,” No Kings wrote on their website.“A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else.”

On June 14, “No Kings” has over 1,800 peaceful protests planned across the nation, in the United States and abroad, sending a clear message: “In America, we don’t do kings.”

When and where will the ‘No Kings’ protests be held?

Protests will be taking place in every state, including Hawaii and Alaska, on Saturday, June 14. You can find the closest protest to you on the No Kings website, where there is a map of over 1,800 protest locations.

If I can’t protest, how else can I make a difference?

Protesting the cause is a great way to create visibility, but there is so much work to be done behind the scenes. You can contact your representatives to express concern, stay politically educated, and vote for representatives who embody your values. These actions feel small in the moment, but make a world of difference when people stand together.

However you express activism, make sure to practice safely. No Kings is a peaceful protest organization and maintains a core commitment to non-violent action.