In a very convenient turn of events, President Donald Trump is planning to host a $45 million military parade in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, which just so happens to coincide with his 79th birthday, on June 14. (Funny how that lined up, right?) And while Trump’s birthday isn’t technically the event this parade is celebrating, he will play a large role in the day’s festivities, which include a wreath-laying ceremony, fireworks, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights team parachuting in to present Trump with a flag. You know, the usual. All of this, combined with his actions as president in the past seven months, has been cause for some Americans to plan to take to the streets, protesting against the parade and the Trump administration as a whole. The most visible group that’s planning to protest on June 14 is the Women’s March, which has organized a “Kick Out The Clowns” day of action across the country, with more than 250 locations to participate.

The Women’s March began as a global protest in 2017, against not just Trump’s first inauguration, but also in support of gender equality and civil rights. Since then, the Women’s March Foundation has dedicated itself to calling out sexism and oppression nationwide and globally, organizing protests and courses for the masses to participate in. For those looking to get involved in the upcoming “Kick Out The Clowns” protest — or who just want to understand what’s going on — here’s what to know.

What Do Clowns Have to Do with This?

In an attempt to poke fun at the pomp and circumstance of the parade (plus everything that’s happened in the U.S. the past few months), these protests are also serving as street circuses. Basically, it’s a way for protesters to call Trump and his team clowns to their faces.

When and Where Will “Kick Out The Clowns” Protests Be Held?

Depending on your state, the exact locations and times may vary, but each protest will be held on June 14 in response to the aforementioned military parade. To find out exactly when and where you can get involved, the Women’s March website lists each of the events scheduled to take place, as well as future protests and events. If you don’t see your city on the list, the Women’s March is encouraging people to step up to host their own protest.

If I don’t want to protest, how else can I support the cause?

While showing up in droves might seem like the most effective course of action, there is so much you can do besides protesting. As mentioned, you can work with Women’s March to schedule future events, but there are also plenty of resources to help individuals and groups start up local fundraisers, too. You can also contact your representatives to make your voice heard, educate yourself on the matters most important to you, sign petitions, create and post fliers and posters, and speak with those around you to bridge gaps and show support in whatever way is most meaningful and effective to you.