50501 tiktok
@stormy.by.nature; @ohio.50501 via TikTok
What Is The 50501 Movement? The Protest Org’s Name & Origins, Explained

Jordyn Stapleton

Although President Donald Trump has only been in office less than 100 days, he has made a flurry of executive orders and declarations thus far in his presidency that have impacted millions of Americans. From deploying mass deportations, to withdrawing from worldwide organizations, to enacting high tariffs on foreign countries, Trump’s actions have left many Americans feeling angry and fearful of the future, and they’re not shying away from speaking up about their grievances. Protests against Trump have been common ever since his first term — the historic Women’s March took place as a result of his inauguration in 2017 — and Americans are ready to march for their beliefs and rights again in 2025. 

In late 2024, the 50501 Movement was born as a response to the second Trump administration. 50501 stands for “50 protests in 50 states in 1 day.” The movement started on Reddit, in r/50501, and quickly spread, gaining traction across social media from activists and grassroots organizers. The group’s first protests took place on Feb. 5, 2025, with over 80 protests being held in all 50 states. A month later, on March 4, another round of protests took place. On April 5, 2025, the largest protest yet saw participants take to the streets in over 1,200 events across the United States and beyond to speak out against Trump and his allies.

“Our movement shows the world that the American working class will not sit idly by as plutocrats rip apart their democratic institutions and civil liberties while undermining the rule of law,” says the 50501 website.

The movement is made up entirely of volunteers and has three key commitments: commitment to inclusivity, commitment to nonviolence, and commitment to peaceful conflict resolution. “Our approach emphasizes respect, fairness, and long-term solutions that strengthen relationships and contribute to lasting stability in the movement,” the website says.

Next up, 50501 is calling for protests in all 50 states again on Saturday, April 19. In an Instagram post, the organization shared its goal was to have 3.5% of the population participate. Historically, protests that have engaged 3.5% of the population (or around 11 million people in the U.S.) have never failed to bring about change in some capacity.

Although the 50501 movement was created to engage in protest throughout the United States, the movement has been observed by people around the globe. Protests supporting the 50501 movement have taken place around the world, with demonstrations seen in France, Austria, the U.K., Mexico, and more. TikTok user @whumpitup from the U.K. posted a video in response to the movement saying, “America … we see you. We’re so proud of you.”

Anyone interested in joining or following along with the 50501 movement can follow the organization on social media or sign up to receive information in its mailing list. With over 200,000 followers on Instagram and an estimated 5.2 million protesters showing up on April 5, the movement is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

