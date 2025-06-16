I Went To A “No Kings” Protest As A Gen Zer In A Red State — Here’s How It Went

On June 14, millions of Americans gathered to peacefully protest President Donald Trump’s policies and actions during his second-term presidency. The series of protests were called the “No Kings” protest, a symbolic rejection of authoritarian leadership and a call to uphold democratic values. These protests coincided with both Trump’s 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. Many cities had overwhelming outcomes — New York City’s protests alone brought out more than 50,000 protesters, per USA Today. Even in the deep-red state of Florida, frustration with the current administration was loud and clear. In Orlando, I saw about 11,000 people filling the streets throughout the day — and that was just within the city limits.

Days before the protest, Florida officials made severe threats toward protesters. On June 11, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared on The Rubin Report podcast and said, “If you are driving on one of those streets and a mob comes and surrounds your vehicle and threatens you, you have a right to flee for your safety, and so if you drive off and you hit one of these people, that’s their fault for impinging on you.” At a press conference on June 12, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey stated, “If you throw a brick, a fire bomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains, because we will kill you, graveyard dead. We’re not going to play.”

Luckily, I didn’t witness any violence at the City Hall protest — that’s thanks at least in part to those who helped facilitate the protests, such as Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, who tells Her Campus she was prepared to de-escalate anything if necessary — but most importantly, she was there to support protesters.

“Nothing good ever came without a fight,” Eskamani says. “Our country is a country not dictated by one person; it is a country where we don’t accept fascism. If we don’t do something now, I don’t know what will be left for the next generation.”

Eskamani tells Her Campus the estimated number of supporters expected at City Hall was 2,000. However, more than 5,000 protesters showed up. Throughout the protest, I saw people from all different backgrounds — Hispanic, Black, LGBTQ+, elderly white men and women, and many (I mean many) young Gen Z protesters. People handed out pride flags, copies of the Bill of Rights, LGBTQ+ stickers, and American flags. There were war veterans in uniform with signs that said, “We did not fight for this.” Many shared snacks and water with fellow protesters to help them stay full and hydrated.

People were out in full force to stand up for all kinds of causes they believe in, but the signs saying things like, “Immigrants are welcome here” and “Protect immigrants not fascists” were probably the most visible. Prior to the “No Kings” protest, protests against Trump-sanctioned ICE raids began cropping up across the U.S., particularly in Los Angeles, where large crowds gathered to denounce mass deportations happening in their communities. That tension carried into “No Kings,” with many protesters citing the direct links between immigration enforcement and civil rights with the rise of authoritarianism.

Liam Griffiths, a student at Seton Hall University, tells me he was at first hesitant to come to the protest, but then says that “this is too important of an issue” to ignore. Griffiths — whose mother is Colombian and now an American citizen — says the fact that citizens have been starting to get detained by ICE because of racial profiling especially worries him. “There is a lack of due process, which makes me fearful for my family,” Griffiths says. “I am out here fighting for them.”

A few counter-protesters appeared at the otherwise peaceful demonstration, including gun rights activist Kaitlin Bennett. When Bennett arrived, she attempted to interview protesters but was largely ignored. However, tensions rose when she held up a sign that read, “If you love Mexico so much, go back.” In response, the crowd began chanting over her while turning their backs to her.

Overall, the atmosphere of the protest was joyful and energetic, with music and dancing bringing people together. As the majority of the protest took place at an intersection, whenever the crosswalk signals would turn on, many protesters would go out into the street to Mexican line dance to songs such as “Payaso de Rodeo.” Protesters cheered and clapped as those dancing waved Mexican and American flags with smiles.

Despite the moments of joy and fun, the weight of the protest’s purpose was never forgotten. A protester who goes by the pseudonym Mint says they’re protesting for future generations. “It’s dangerous for me to even be put outside,” Mint says. “I could be doing nothing wrong and still get in trouble. I refuse to let my son grow up in a world like this.”

Mint’s fears reflect a broader concern shared by many at the protest — one rooted in a growing sense that fundamental rights and freedoms are under threat.

“This day means wanting to keep this country how it was and what our Founding Fathers fought for,” Mint says. “We fought the country from a monarchy to a democracy, and are slowly turning back to a monarchy.”

Mint also notes the protest wasn’t just for Democrats and that the issues go beyond politics: “You don’t have to be a liberal to disagree with Donald Trump.”