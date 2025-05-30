If you’re a college student who’s scrolled through TikTok even once in the past four years, chances are you’ve stumbled across social media superstar Katie Feeney. From documenting everyday life at Penn State to giving her audience behind-the-scenes looks at sporting events all over the country, Feeney manages to have aspirational levels of internet success while simultaneously being totally down to earth. But the young woman who became so well known as a college content creator is now experiencing an identity shift, as she just graduated with her Bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and medial. But don’t worry — while she’s making plenty of big moves, she’s not leaving your FYP anytime soon.

In this exclusive Q&A with Her Campus, Feeney opens up about graduating, the power of stepping out of your comfort zone, and moving to the Big Apple to start her post-grad life. Whether you’ve been following her since her freshman year or you’re just tuning in now, Feeney is one to watch. Her story is proof that staying true to yourself and chasing your passion — even if it’s unconventional — can lead you exactly where you’re supposed to be.

Congratulations on graduating! What does this milestone mean to you personally and professionally?

Over these past four years, I have grown so much as a person. I have learned a lot about myself and what I enjoy. I found a passion for sports media, learned how to multitask, create my own schedule, manage stress, and so much more. College has shown me that no matter how far a goal may seem, you can accomplish it when you put your mind to something.

How did you celebrate your graduation?

All of my close friends and our families spent the evening at Mount Nittany Vineyard. Each family gave a speech about their daughter, and it was really special.

Many public figures end up skipping their graduation ceremonies due to other obligations and opportunities. Why was it important for you to have this experience?

I worked hard to get my degree, so I really wanted to be there to celebrate. Graduating from college only happens once, so I felt like it was important to close that chapter with everyone who has supported me along the way.

What has been the most surprising or challenging part of growing a Massive social media career while still being a student?

The most challenging part was learning how to balance school, travel, work, and a social life. I had to learn how to say no and prioritize the most important tasks. It taught me the importance of staying organized. Making a daily to-do list helped me a lot. I also had to learn to give myself grace when I could not accomplish everything I wanted to get done.

What advice would you give to incoming students who also want to pursue unconventional paths while in school?

If you have a dream, whether it is content creation or something outside of the norm, go for it! You do not need anyone’s approval. Some people may tell you it is silly, but who cares what anyone thinks if you are passionate about it?

Can you share something that was on your college bucket list and what it was like to accomplish it?

THON was at the top of the list. THON is a 46-hour dance marathon, and being there in person is the most surreal experience. Feeling the energy in the Bryce Jordan Center and seeing the impact is something I’ll never forget. That weekend every year showed me the heart of Penn State.

Now that you’ve graduated, what’s next for you?

Lots of new beginnings! I just moved to New York City and am looking forward to growing my digital career and sharing more of the projects I have been working on.

How do you expect your social media content to change now that you’re not in college anymore?

I will still travel and cover sporting events, but when I am not doing that, I will share what navigating post-grad life is like and moving to a new city. I am so excited!