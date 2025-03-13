Have you ever scrolled social media, saw young creators sharing their PR unboxings and thought: Dang, I want that for me, but I don’t know where to begin? If the answer is yes, then I’ve got good news! First of all: You aren’t alone. According to a recent Her Campus survey, 82% of Gen Zers said they want to pursue content creation full time. Second of all: You can start at any time. You don’t need a fancy camera or the most professional editing software — all you need to do is start creating content. (And, of course, figure out the details along the way: Is there a specific community you want to be a part of? How often do you want to post? Do you want to monetize your content?)

While starting your content creation journey is pretty straightforward, navigating how to work with brands to get access to PR packages can seem a little more daunting. If you’re a new or aspiring content creator, PR packages might seem a bit out of reach, especially if you don’t have a large following or any real brand connections. But I’m here to tell you, it’s possible! Her Campus spoke with four real-life Gen Z content creators who receive PR packages to get their advice for anyone wondering how to get PR packages. Here are their top tips.

Reach out to the brands you want to work with.

When Texas A&M University senior Ana Garza wanted to take social media more seriously, one step she took was to reach out to brands through emails and DMs. “I reached out to brands through their Instagram DMs and introduced myself,” she tells Her Campus. “I also shared that I’d love to promote their products with gifting opportunities.” Reaching out to brands is probably one of the more intimidating things to do to start your PR package journey, but it could be one of the most rewarding, especially if you don’t have thousands of followers. But Garza is the perfect example of why you should shoot your shot, besties.

Make your contact information visible.

“One thing that has helped me is adding my email in my bio so brands could easily reach out to me,” says lifestyle content creator and Rutgers student Alex Ruff. She shares that among all the things she’s done to get recognized by brands, this is one of the key things to do. Not only does it make it super easy for brands to contact you with PR gifting opportunities, but also, the more professional your platform looks, the better chance you’ll have of hearing back from brands.

Join an ambassador program.

Another easy step to take if you’re unsure about how to actually get PR packages is to join an ambassador program. Across the country, there are so many brands that partner with college campuses to host ambassador programs or connect with student orgs to promote their products. Each brand partnership opportunity will be different, but in most cases, your job will be to promote the brand through your social media platforms and sometimes through pop-up events on campus. “I always research and see what brands have college ambassador programs,” Ruff says. By doing so, she’s gotten to work with her favorite brands like Poppi and LG Electronica.

Joining an ambassador program will help you not only connect with brands for PR deals, but also build your network in the long run. It’s a win-win. If you need a place to start, InfluenceHer Collective and College Fashionista are great organizations to join to help you connect with brands and learn more about upcoming ambassador programs that you can be a part of.

Further, as you build your online profile and community, consider investing in classes and workshops that can help level up your game. Her Campus Certified Influence is a great place to start. After the course, you’ll be certified as a Content Creator, which is a great credential to receive and to your LinkedIn and social media platforms, showing brands that you aren’t just in it for the free PR, but that you’re looking to grow and invest in yourself as a creator.

Be authentic.

“Brands love authenticity, and your viewers aren’t just numbers — they’re your friends and family,” said Aasha Vernon, a college fashion and beauty content creator. Vernon began posting her makeup looks and lifestyle content back in 2020, and after five years of consistently posting and making connections with brands and her following, Vernon is receiving PR packages from beauty brands weekly. Plus, with more and more college students looking to break into this industry, now is the time to start setting yourself apart.

Be consistent with your content.

A consistent posting schedule is a big commitment, and it may seem discouraging at first if you aren’t getting any responses from brands, but the key is to stick with it. “Don’t be shy,” Vernon says. “Post those videos and show brands that you have the passion and motivation to build your own community.” Plus, she adds, “The more you post, the more you learn about yourself and your content.”

Organically post content and tag brands.

As you’re posting consistently, tag the brands you use and love. “They may not reach out right away, but with patience and consistency, you may be able to connect to receive PR or even a brand partnership,” says McKenna Salazar, a University of California, Santa Barbara student and well-known content creator on TikTok and YouTube. If brands see you putting in the work organically and sharing their products without an initial PR deal, they’ll be more likely to want to form one with you.

Just start posting, and don’t be afraid to shoot your shot, tagging all the brands you love and use every day. Who knows — maybe the next time you post, it could lead to the highlight of your creation career (so far). “It is always so exciting to see a brand that you’ve loved for years reach out and offer to send you products.”