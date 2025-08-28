‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Season 3 May Come Sooner Than You Think

If you haven’t already jumped on the My Life With The Walter Boys bandwagon, let this be your sign. On Aug. 28, Season 2 of the Netflix hit show dropped, and like all other retired horse girls, I was sat and watching it right away. Like Season 1, this new season of the show has 10 episodes, perfect for binging. I have no shame in saying I watched all 10 episodes in one day. Based on the books by Ali Novak, the show follows Jackie Howard who, after her family dies in a car accident, moves in with her mom’s best friend and her 10 kids — nine of which are boys. Naturally, Jackie finds herself in a love triangle between two of the brothers, Alex and Cole, which tracks through Season 2. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 follow.

In Season 2, Jackie returns to Colorado from New York, and fans get another season of romantic drama and all sorts of relationship tension. In the second half of the season, Jackie finds herself in a secret relationship with Alex, but in the final scene of Season 2, she confesses to Cole that she loves him. What’s more, we see Alex watching them. Then, the family finds out George Walter is being rushed to the hospital. With those two huge cliffhangers, the credits roll. If you’re like me, you’re probably wishing Season 3 would miraculously be released like, yesterday.

Lucky for fans, My Life With The Walter Boys was renewed for a third season a couple months prior to Season 2 even being released. But, the big question is when Season 3 will hit our screens — and when we’ll get answers to all the unanswered questions from this second season finale.

On Aug. 6, Netflix announced that Season 3 of My Life With The Walter Boys is already in production. This was also ahead of the Season 2 release, which the cast poked fun at in a TikTok video announcing the start of production.

While there is no official release date for My Life With The Walter Boys Season 3, Netflix wrote in the announcement that Season 3 will premiere in 2026. And given that the cast and crew are already hard at work filming, here’s hoping Season 3 isn’t too far around the corner. At least we have a couple more weeks of new The Summer I Turned Pretty episodes to cure the Walter boys hangover.