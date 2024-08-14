‘Here’s Everything We Know So Far About ‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Season 2

Get ready for more teenage drama and love triangles, besties, because My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 is officially in production! Netflix announced this exciting news on Aug. 14, just eight months after it greenlit the fan-fave series for a second season.

My Life With The Walter Boys, which is based on the book by Ali Novak, follows 15-year-old Jackie (played by Nikki Rodriguez) who, after losing her parents and sister in a tragic car crash, moves in with the Walter family, which consists of 10 teenage boys. While living in her new, chaotic household, Jackie finds herself developing feelings for two Walter boys — sweet and reliable Alex (Ashby Gentry), and the popular, yet mysterious Cole (Noah LaLonde).

If you watched Season 1 of My Life With The Walter Boys, then you probably know that it ended with Jackie leaving the Walter home in rural Colorado to return to New York City with her Uncle Richard. This left the season off on a *huge* cliffhanger and many wondered what Season 2 would look like if it was picked up for another season. Now that production for the highly-anticipated second season has officially begun, here’s everything we know so far.

When will season 2 be released?

So far, there’s no official word on when Season 2 of My Life With The Walter Boys will premiere on Netflix. But seeing as production just started in Calgary, Canada, it might be safe to assume that Season 2 will drop sometime in 2025.

@netflix My Life with The Walter Boys has been renewed for Season 2! ♬ original sound – Netflix – Netflix

As for what Season 2 will even be about, that’s also up in the air. However, in June 2024, Ali Novak might’ve teased the show’s plot a bit when talking to Today about her follow-up book My Return to the Walter Boys, which is set to be released in April 2025.

“I can’t tell you too much, but the story obviously starts with Jackie returning to the Walter ranch after a summer in New York,” Novack said. “She left because she needed space to go home and kind of face her demons and deal with her grief.”

Novack noted that though Jackie “isn’t fully healed” from the loss of her family, “she’s in a much better place than she was at the start of the first book.”

Since Season 1 of Netflix’s My Life With The Walter Boys stayed pretty true to the novel it’s based on, there’s a good chance Season 2 will do the same. We’ll just have to wait and see what the series has in store for us.

who else is starring in season 2?

According to Netflix, many cast members from Season 1 of My Life With The Walter will be reprising their roles for Season 2. In addition to Rodriguez, LaLonde, and Gentry, Season 2 will also star Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, and Jaylan Evans.

Recurring cast members will include Zoë Soul, Isaac Arellanes, Myles Perez, Alex Quijano, Ashley Tavares, Dean Petriw, Alix West Lefler, Lennix James, Alisha Newton, Ellie O’Brien, Kolton Stewart, Mya Lowe, Gabrielle Jacinto, Jesse Lipscombe, Nathaniel Arcand.

I couldn’t be more excited to see Jackie reunite with the Walter Boys in Season 2 and who knows, maybe we’ll finally find out if Jackie and Cole actually did end up together.