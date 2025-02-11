Montoya From ‘Temptation Island Spain’ Is Taking Over The Internet & Here’s Why

If you’ve been on TikTok or X lately, you’ve probably heard “Montoya, por favor” and seen a Spanish man sprinting down a beach. The viral clip has become a meme, with users calling it the ultimate “crash out.”But who is Montoya and why was he running like his life depended on it?

The viral clip comes from Temptation Island Spain (La Isla de las Tentaciones), a reality TV show where five real-life couples are separated into villas by gender and tempted by singles. The goal? To test their loyalty and help them take the next step into their relationship, whether that be marriage, having kids, or simply staying together.

Jose Carlos Montoya joined the eighth season of the show with his girlfriend, Anita, after a year-long relationship. The two first met on another reality series, El Conquistador, so they weren’t new to TV drama. However, nothing compares to what ‘s happening on La Isla de las Tentaciones.

The viral clip comes from a part of the show where the men in Montoya’s villa were given the chance to watch real-time footage of their partners in the other villa. After seeing Anita getting closer to Manuel, one of the singles, the group decided Montoya should get to watch.

What he probably wasn’t expecting to see was Anita getting a little too close to Manuel, with footage showing the two in bed and soon making out. Anita and Manuel’s time together quickly escalated even further. Montoya, unable to watch anymore, lost control and bolted toward the other villa in an attempt to stop what was happening — something that is strictly prohibited.

As Montoya made a run for it, the host, Sandra Barneda, said the now-famous phrase: “Montoya, por favor.”

Though the clip had many people on the internet cackling, it has a deeper backstory of push and pull between Anita and Montoya. It started when Anita received a kiss from Manuel, which prompted Montoya to allow himself to receive a lap dance, ultimately leading to Anita and Manuel having sex.

Given this context, we can now see why Montoya had this “crash out,” in which he ran at full speed. Many seeing this have started using the clip and audio to depict people having a Montoya-like crash out.

MONTOYA POR FAVOR pic.twitter.com/cpkQZ5zrET — Netflix España (@NetflixES) February 6, 2025

Meanwhile, others have been losing it over the viral clip.

As of Feb. 11, it’s also worth noting that Anita has had sex with Manuel yet again, and Montoya has made out in bed with another temptress indicating that this push and pull will probably continue throughout the season. I think it’s safe to say that fans will be shocked if Montoya and Anita are still together at the end.