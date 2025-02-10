The Internet’s Memeing Kendrick’s Drake Diss At The Super Bowl & NGL, It’s Pretty Funny

Did y’all catch Kendrick Lamar’s concert — I mean, Super Bowl LIX halftime performance? Because I sure did, and it was definitely one for the books. The rapper pulled out all of the stops by giving everyone watching some pretty incredible moments, like being introduced by the one and only Samuel L. Jackson, performing “luther” and “All The Stars” with SZA, and even having tennis queen Serena Williams make a surprise appearance. But the most talked-about moment of the night was when Lamar called out Drake right on camera while performing his Grammy-winning diss track “Not Like Us.”

ICYMI, Lamar full-on name-dropped Drake while grinning and staring directly at the camera as he rapped, “Say Drake” before saying the viral “a minor” line, which the crowd helped him sing. (Speaking of “a minor,” many fans were convinced Lamar’s “a” necklace he wore during the performance was a reference to the lyric, as well as a huge shot at Drake. However, longtime K. Dot fans believe the necklace simply paid homage to his company, pgLang.)

Lamar smiling at the camera while name-dropping Drizzy has since taken X/Twitter by storm, with halftime show viewers instantly making hilarious memes about the rapper’s “diabolical” move.

Bro, Kendrick deadass look at the camera and smiled pic.twitter.com/aDJxvXZgLR — Aaron 🕷️ (@kxoaaron) February 10, 2025

Kendrick’s smile was devious. He loved every second of it😂💯 https://t.co/wWFTvIsqRv pic.twitter.com/b8IC9oHGQg — Big Bro (@BigBro06696271) February 10, 2025

kendrick was smiling at the camera like this: pic.twitter.com/RSdItE29Zr — 𝑮𝒊𝒐 🇲🇽 (@Palace_gio) February 10, 2025

Bro Kendrick was smiling like a supervillain LMFAOOOOO 💀 https://t.co/AqaR6xWI8p pic.twitter.com/MscBaG1SrP — 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 ✈️ (@mldiffley) February 10, 2025

Kendrick and his diabolic smile during the Halftime show was peak cinema 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cddWcK7xdX — Ember Rose (@EmberRoseLion) February 10, 2025

This is the level of hater I wanna become #KendrickLamar pic.twitter.com/ZiZvPYCLvb — projectmoshii (@ProjectMoshii) February 10, 2025

Meanwhile, others have been *weak* over Lamar’s grin.

Kendrick really said “Hey Drake” and smiled like pic.twitter.com/AGLOvGabGQ — tiff’s tower of terror (@terribletiffy12) February 10, 2025

He really looked dead at the camera and said “Hey Drake” pic.twitter.com/pMzqodl90a — The Hoodkage (@TheKyrieCurving) February 10, 2025

Lamar and Drake’s beef has been interesting, to say the least. Their apparent feud first began in the early 2010s, then came to a head in 2024 when Lamar released a six-minute track titled “Euphoria,” which took aim at Drake. A few days later, K. Dot dropped his second diss track on Instagram Reels, titled “6:16 in LA,” in which he claimed people on Drake’s teams aren’t really there for him. A few months later, Lamar released “Not Like Us,” which addressed the “No Face” rapper directly.

After that, Drake filed a legal petition against Universal Music Group and Spotify, claiming the two companies had “artificially inflated” Lamar’s song “Not Like Us” by using AI-generated tactics such as bots and payola. On Nov. 26, UMG responded to Her Campus’s request for comment on the lawsuit, saying, “The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue. We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.” Spotify and Lamar have not responded publicly to Drake’s allegations.

Drake has yet to respond to Lamar’s disses, nor has he said anything about K. Dot name-dropping him during the Super Bowl. I don’t know about you, but it seems like this feud is nowhere near being resolved.