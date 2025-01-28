A TLDR Version Of Grant’s ‘Bachelor’ Premiere Told Though Memes

Season 29 of The Bachelor premiered on Jan. 27 with our new leading man, Grant Ellis, looking for love with a new cast of ladies. The first episode was all about first impressions and each girl went all out to impress and catch Grant’s eye. Grant made his intentions known that he was standing on business and trying to find a wife as well as a life partner. He said several times throughout the first episode that he believes his wife is in the mansion — now it’s just on him to pick! Each Season 29 contestant entered the Bachelor mansion wanting to be the future Mrs. Ellis, and while I have my favorites already, at this point it’s still anyone’s game. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for The Bachelor Season 29, Episode 1 follow.

Aside from the highlights and funny moments of the night, there were some lows. There were seven ladies whose journey with Grant came to an end in the first episode, with Christina Smith, J’Nae Squires Horton, Kelsey Curtis, Kyleigh Henrich, Neicey Baxter, Radhika Gupta, and Savannah Quinn getting eliminated. There were some tearful goodbyes and some upset fans when the first round of ladies left, but there are still 18 women in the running for Grant’s heart.

From Viva Las Vicky to that PowerPoint presentation, there were so many moments that I couldn’t look away from. Here are some of our favorite memes that really sum up what this first episode was all about.

What a Man

For the girl who said she doesn’t kiss on the first date, Grant certainly changed that!

MY FACE WHEN I SAW GRANT MADE THE FIRST MOVE #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/pOkEOdMPCR — Abs (@abbeyxwolf) January 28, 2025

Queen Linda

Linda the llama is me mid-way through any social function. She was ready to go home after she did her drama-free duty well.

linda the llama waiting for this night to end to go home #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/I6RuFNJJGs — francesca (@ninetiestrend) January 28, 2025

*That* AI Slideshow

Was anyone else creeped out by the AI PowerPoint presentation Parisa put together showing her and Grant posing for wedding photos and her sporting a pregnancy belly? I definitely was.

He is Him

Grant said he had all his boxes checked and that he’s ready for the next stage of life. We love a man who is confident, prepared, and knows what he wants.

Not Grant saying, “I’m financially stable. I’m emotionally stable.. I’m just looking for my person” #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/GHSO7zIx5j — Megan Elizabeth (@always_megs) January 28, 2025

Let them eat cake?

For Savannah’s stand-out moment, she had a wedding cake ready to go. I mean, she is a wedding planner after all. Side note, did anyone actually try the cake?

Producers sending the wedding cake girl out while grant is mid kiss: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/mX3X9aplVX — Brittany ✨ (@britbrat878) January 28, 2025

The wedding planner waiting for her turn with Grant #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/l646Fd3CIA — Mary (@steen_mary) January 28, 2025

Say Cheese!

Bailey, the social media star, didn’t miss the opportunity to take photos. She gets a like from me!

The influencer getting all her content in before she gets kicked off the show #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/sAtvG5BNU2 — dorinda’s juul (@garyjenningsfr1) January 28, 2025

Bailey making sure she got enough photos for social media regardless when she go home #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/anpPxEjgEp — Jermaine Terry (@jermaineterry_) January 28, 2025

No drama?

Between Grant’s sister, Taylor, showing up and all the girls seeing Grant kiss other contestants, this season is going to be messy. Even if Linda tries her hardest.

These women came in strong as hell like they’re not wasting ANY time…kissing, trauma dumping, talking about babies and hometowns #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/wbGPmyVVTn — yellow robe smith (@camisdaya) January 28, 2025

This season will be one to watch closely and I’ll definitely keep you updated as things heat up!