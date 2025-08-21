Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Welcomed A Baby Girl This Summer

Something that definitely wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card: Millie Bobby Brown is a mother. That’s right — on Aug. 21, the Stranger Things actress took to Instagram to announce that she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, recently adopted a baby girl. Congrats!

In a collaborative Instagram post, the couple made it official that they had adopted a child this summer. “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” they wrote. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

The 21-year-old actress and Bongiovi (son of music legend Jon Bon Jovi) tied the knot back in May 2024 after three years of dating. And while they’ve kept a relatively low profile, the couple hasn’t been shy about sharing their future plans. Back in March, Brown spoke about starting a family with Bongiovi on an episode of the Smartless podcast — which is hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett. “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake,” she said. “Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”

