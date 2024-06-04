Millie Bobby Brown Confirmed Her Marriage To Jake Bongiovi In Such A Cute (& Iconic) Way

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has officially confirmed her marriage to Jake Bongiovi in style.

On May 24, a source revealed to People that the couple officially tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony with their family the week prior, adding that the newlyweds have plans for a larger ceremony later this year.

On June 3, both Brown and Bongiovi shared a carousel post on Instagram showcasing their new married life. Brown was even pictured wearing denim shorts that featured “WIFEY” on the back and a baseball cap that read, “Wife of the Party.”

“Who wants to go to @universalorlando ???? ussssssssss,” Brown captioned the post, which showed her and Bongiovi enjoying their time together at Universal Studios in Orlando, playing games, going on rides, and overall getting their married life off to a great start.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in June 2021 when Bongiovi posted a car selfie of the two, with the caption, “bff <3” After that, the love birds often posted pictures together, fueling dating rumors even more. On November 1, 2021, Brown made her ‘ship with Bongiovi IG official when she shared a picture of them kissing while riding the London Eye. Adorable!.

Since then, the pair have been inseparable, showcasing their first Christmas together, their red carpet-debut as an official couple, and their adorable dates. On January 1, 2023, Brown referred to Bongiovi as her “partner for life.” If that doesn’t melt your heart, I don’t know what will.

On April 11, 2023, Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement on social media. Brown posted a picture of Bonjiovi hugging her from behind while she showcased a beautiful diamond ring on her left hand. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she captioned the sweet post, referencing Taylor Swift’s song “Lover.”

Brown later revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that Bongiovi proposed underwater. “We go under, and we’re many meters down. He gives me a shell and I turn it over and it’s a ring,” Brown shared.”He puts the ring on my hand, and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie.”

Luckily, her now-hubby saved the day. “Jake threw himself, like so deep, and he saved the ring. It’s a reflection of who he is,” she said. “We’re always going to have each other’s back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it.” Anyone else swooning?