@milliebobbybrown + @sabrinacarpenter via Instagram
ICYMI: Sabrina Carpenter “Arrested” Mille Bobby Brown At A ‘Short ’N Sweet’ Concert

Bre McNamara

I never thought I would ever say the words “Millie Bobby Brown got arrested,” but here we are. On Oct. 22, the Stranger Things actress attended Sabrina Carpenter’s Short ‘N Sweet tour in Atlanta, and her presence didn’t go unnoticed by the “Espresso” singer.

During the show, Carpenter “arrested” Brown during her Don’t Touch That Dial! segment for being hot. “I’m really distracted right now because I see this gorgeous girl. I’ve fallen and I can’t get up. This girl is so hot. Who are you? What is your name?” Carpenter said on stage before the camera panned to Brown in the audience.

“Millie, I’ve never fallen in love at a concert before but stranger things have happened,” Carpenter said, referencing Brown’s hit Netflix show.

The singer continued, “It’s so unfortunate we have to arrest you because you’re so beautiful. That sucks.” Brown could then be seen mouthing “Please arrest me!” before getting handed a pair of pink furry handcuffs, which she was so excited to receive. Carpenter then did a quick costume change onstage, saying that her “clothes are embarrassed” as her skirt fell down to reveal a shorter one. “What have you done to me?” the singer playfully asked to Brown. “Not my skirt falling off in front of so many people!”

In case you didn’t know, Brown is currently filming the fifth and final season of Stranger Things in Atlanta, which explains why she was at Carpenter’s concert. So far, there’s no official release date for Season 5, but production is expected to wrap soon. Brown’s costar Finn Wolfhard told People on Oct. 13 that the cast was “almost done shooting” the upcoming season and that it’s “going great.”

Brown is the latest celeb to be spotted at the Short N’ Sweet tour. On Oct. 20, Carpenter’s boyfriend Barry Keoghan attended the concert in Virginia, where she changed the lyrics of her song “Juno” for the him. Instead of her singing “Oh, I hear you knockin’, baby,” she appeared to sing, “Oh, I hear you knockin’, Barry!”

TBH, I can’t get enough of these celebrity appearances at the Short N’ Sweet tour. And for those who actually witnessed these spottings in person, how does it feel to be so lucky?

