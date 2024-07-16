‘Stranger Things’ Fans Think The Season 5 Teaser Hints At This Character “Vanishing”

We’ll soon be headed back to the town of Hawkins and the world of the Upside Down for Season 5 of Stranger Things. Every fan of the show has undoubtedly been missing it and can instantly be transported back to the Summer of 2022 just from Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” alone. Many have been waiting for Season 5 news – especially following the emotional ending and cliffhanger of Season 4 – and we finally have some.

When will Stranger Things Season 5 premiere?

So far, there’s no confirmed release date for Season 5 of Stranger Things, but according to The Duffer Brothers, the final season’s production is halfway done and is expected to wrap around Christmas. The season is expected to premiere sometime in 2025, though a specific date has yet to be revealed. There are even some new additions to the cast: Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux. As for the episodes, it seems like the Duffer Brothers have a lot in store for fans this time around.

Maya Hawke, who portrays Robin Buckley, appeared on the Podcrushed podcast on June 27, where she shared that the eight episodes of the final season will feel like “eight movies,” highlighting the long length of the episodes.

The Season 5 teaser trailer has fans theorizing what’s to come.

We also officially have an inside look into Season 5 of the show. Netflix has given us a first look at BTS of this season. On July 15, a video of the Stranger Things BTS was posted on social media. The video shows clips of set-building, characters on set, actors in their trailers, and some commentary from the cast. Millie Bobby Brown reflected on how long she’s been playing the role of Eleven, saying, “I started when I was 10, I’m now turning 20 years old. Feels very weird.”

Other cast members also expressed excitement for the upcoming season. “We’re just kind of savoring every single moment,” Sadie Sink, who portrays Max Mayfield, said. “It’s just so exciting. I think this is going to be the best season yet,” Noah Schnapp AKA Will Byers, expressed. If the cast is this excited about Season 5, we should be too.

Though the teaser trailer didn’t show much of the upcoming season, the little clips it did include have fans already theorizing about what’s to come in the final season of the show. Some think we’ll get an inside look into Will’s experience in the Upside Down, while others are theorizing which member of the Wheeler family will go missing after it was leaked that the “vanishing” of a family member is to be anticipated. Fans of the series have taken to X/Twitter to share their thoughts.

WILL BYERS’ UPSIDE DOWN STORYLINE IS FINALLY COMING TO US pic.twitter.com/O8jNxcovPC — sara. (@wherexbyers) July 15, 2024

After yesterday’s set pictures with Holly and the confirmation of Frank Darabont being involved, it’s safe to say that those leaked episode titles for Stranger Things 5 are legit. pic.twitter.com/p6G9AA71Bb — Stranger Universe (@struniverse) June 5, 2024

HOPPER WHAT IS HAPPENING 😱 AHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/YJ3Kq7lTvu — Marsh (@marshjopper) July 15, 2024

THE ORIGINAL FOUR YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS pic.twitter.com/8FaWKgpzp1 — ev ➳ original four lovebot (@hawkwidow) July 15, 2024

Now, all we have to do is wait patiently until 2025 for the final season of Stranger Things though I don’t doubt that the wait will be worth it (and can only hope that Vecna is finally defeated once and for all).