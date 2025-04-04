The Meaning Behind “End Of The World” By Miley Cyrus Is So Beautiful

ICYMI, Miley Cyrus just released another single! To commemorate the upcoming release of her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, Cyrus has kept the joyful momentum going thanks to her new song “End Of The World.” The emotionally-charged song solidifies the meaning of trying to live life to the fullest in times of darkness — and the lyrics are so beautiful.

The song also ties in with the meaning of Something Beautiful, in which she told Harper’s Bazaar in November 2024, stating, “It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.”

Cyrus has been no stranger to showcasing her vulnerability in her music. On “End Of The World,” it’s no different. Lyrically, she’s not wanting to spend any time alone. She wants to take another person with her to travel the world together and dismiss negative thoughts from their mind, as well as hers.

In the first verse, she sings, “Today, you woke up and you told me you wanted to cry / The sky was fallin’ like a comet on the Fourth of July / Baby, you’ve been thinkin’ bout the future like it’s already yours / Show me how you’d hold me if tomorrow wasn’t comin’ for sure.”

In the second verse, Cyrus lays out a plan on how she’s going to celebrate her happiness. From partying with friends to buying whatever she wants, she doesn’t hold back on her thoughts of freedom. Cyrus even pays homage to Malibu, which is the same name as her 2017 title track. She sings, “Let’s spend the dollars you’ve been savin’ on a Mercedes-Benz (Ah) / And throw a party like McCartney with some help from my friends / Yeah, let’s go down to Malibu and watch the sun fade out once more / Show me how you’d hold me if tomorrow wasn’t comin’ for sure.”

In the chorus, Cyrus sings, “Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world (Oh, oh, oh, oh) / Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world / (Oh, oh, oh, oh) The sky is fallin’, fallin’ like a comet now, oh, oh I can see it comin’ down / (Oh, oh, oh, oh) The sky is fallin’, fallin’ like a comet now.” With the anticipation and excitement that Cyrus has, she’s letting her partner know that it’s OK to live in the moment and not worry about what tomorrow may bring.

The bridge of the song paints a picture of the ultimate romantic getaway. Cyrus knows what she wants for her and her partner, and she is determined to make all of their dreams come true, even if it’s their last day on Earth. She sings, “Ooh, let’s go to Paris, I don’t care if we got lost in the scene / Paint the city like Picasso would’ve gone in his dreams / Do the things that we were way too terrified of before / Oh, I wanna take you to Nirvana, we can’t take it too far / Hit the bottom of bottle and forget who we are / Hold me close, you know tomorrow isn’t comin’ for sure.” This energy, always.

I don’t know about you, but I am determined that this song makes it into my Spotify Wrapped!