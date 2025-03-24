This Is Not A Drill: Miley Cyrus’s New Album Is Coming *Very* Soon

Something beautiful is coming our way thanks to Miley Cyrus! On March 24, the singer dropped a surprise album announcement on her Instagram with an ethereal photo of her covered in crystals. The singer revealed that her ninth studio album titled Something Beautiful, is set to come out on May 2025 and will feature 13 tracks!

After giving us “Flowers” — aka the bop of 2023 — from her Endless Summer Vacation album, Cyrus kept hints at new music very lowkey. She first revealed the album in November 2024 while speaking with Harpers Bazaar. During the interview, Cyrus revealed that Something Beautiful was going to be her first visual album, noting that it’s heavily inspired by one of her favorite horror movies, 2018’s Mandy. “It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music,” she said. The album’s also inspired by Pink Floyd’s rock album The Wall. “I would like to be a human psychedelic for people,” she said. “I don’t want anyone trying to be like me or imitate me or even be inspired by me. I want to impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level.”

In the days leading up to Cyrus’s March 24 announcement, fans noticed her teasing Something Beautiful. Not only were billboards and posters popping up around the world, but the singer also changed the headers on her official social media accounts. Now with this Something Beautiful announcement, we won’t have to wait much longer for new music from the singer. Here is everything to know about the release of Something Beautiful.

When does Something Beautiful come out?

Although the release date is not until May 30, fans can prepare for its official drop by pre-ordering the album today!

Something Beautiful Cover

In her announcement post, Cyrus noted that the artwork for her upcoming album was taken by “renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford.” In the artwork, Cyrus is seen wearing “archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture” as a nod to “the album’s bold aesthetic and visual storytelling.”

Something Beautiful Tracklist

Although Cyrus revealed that fans will be getting 13 new tracks, she has yet to share an official tracklist. However, she did executive-produce all of the new songs with Shawn Everett.

Something Beautiful Merch

On top of the album’s release date, Cyrus also announced her album merch, which includes a sea blue vinyl, shirt, hat, and keychain CD Box set all with the same dreamy artwork seen on the album cover or album.

As I wait for the official tracklist to drop, I’ll be manifesting some iconic collabs.