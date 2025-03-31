The Meaning Behind Miley’s “Something Beautiful” Lyrics Is Making Me Lose My Breath

Check on your millennial friends because Miley Cyrus dropped a new song from her upcoming album, Something Beautiful. On March 31, the singer released the album’s title track along with an accompanying music video, and to say I’m obsessed would be an understatement. Not only is the video a visual masterpiece, but the song’s lyrics really are something beautiful.

The song showcases Cyrus’s raw vocals, which I’ have a feeling’m sure she’s going to give us plenty of in her upcoming album. She also gives that soulful sound she’s had when singing covers of songs like “Jolene” by Dolly Parton and “Back To Black” by Amy Winehouse. In “Something Beautiful,” Cyrus sings about the beauty that’s all around us, and how she doesn’t want to stop being reminded of it.

In the first verse, she sings, “Tell me somethin’ beautiful, yeah, tonight/ Until your lips turn blue/ Said I don’t wanna talk about it for too long/ Baby, now I think I do/ Ah, water to red wine, kissin’ to kill time/ Oh my, yeah/ Ah, watching the doves cry into the sunrise.”

Cyrus continues, singing, “Oh, flash, bang, spark/ Send home the guards and lay down your arms/ And da, da-da-da, da-da/ The great golden bomb, bomb, bomb.” In the chorus, she sings, “Boy, I’m losin’ my breath, yes/ Boy, you’re markin’ up my necklace/ Boy, I’m losin’ my breath/ I’m undressin’, confessin’ that I’m so obsessed, yes.”

In the second verse, Cyrus sings, “Tell me somethin’ beautiful, yeah, about this world/ When I’m in your palm, I’m like a pearl/ Tell me somethin’ I can hold on to, you’re who I belong to/ I drown in devotion (Devotion) as deep as the ocean (The ocean)/ So don’t let me go, no, no, no.” Cyrus is singing about a profound connection to someone, one she describes as an obsession. It’s deep, which seems to be an early theme of the album as a whole.

In continuing that theme, Cyrus also dropped a “Prelude” music video on March 31 ahead of the “Something Beautiful” song release. In it, she speaks, ““Like when following an image from a train / Your eyes can’t keep the passing landscapes from being swallowed into endless distance / Like when holding a fist full of ashes your hands can’t save the things that have already been dissolved into air/ Like when facing the sun through a window / Your skin feels warmth but it can’t be in the world that its warmth has made alive / Like walking alone through a lucid dream / Like saying your name aloud in an empty room / Like witnessing my body standing in a mirror / Aching to be seen / Aching to become real / But the beauty one finds alone is a prayer that longs to be shared.”

Something Beautiful the album drops on May 30.