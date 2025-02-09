Fans Have 1 Big Question About SZA’s Halftime Show Performance

I’m not gonna lie, I’m totally not OK after Kendrick Lamar’s explosive LIX Super Bowl Halftime Show. There was *so* much going on, from Samuel L. Jackson’s narration, to the references to Compton, to Lamar’s necklace, to the whole “Not Like Us” section. But one part of the show many fans are stuck on was SZA’s performance singing “Luther” and “All The Stars” with the halftime headliner. Namely, they’re asking the question: Was SZA lip syncing?

With the fast-paced nature of the halftime show, some believed that SZA may have leaned on the long-beloved industry tool of lip-syncing at various points of her performance. Namely, during the “All The Stars” section of the show, fans began to notice that the audio may have sounded pre-recorded. There were other moments throughout the “Luthor” performance that may have shown signs of lip-syncing, as fans caught onto small moments when the microphone placement may have looked a bit off, and others when SZA’s lips may not have exactly matched the music.

Of course, these could have just been coincidences, but that didn’t stop fans from posting about their theories. (Also, it’s worth nothing that these types of performances are super intense, and extremely physically demanding, and it’s not at all uncommon for even a very talented vocalist to lip sync during the Super Bowl.)

Sza ain’t singing not one word of this live and you know what? I’m grateful 🤣 — Adrienne | Creative Consultant and Soap Queen 🫧 (@brownandbella) February 10, 2025

they could’ve at least turned up the audio volume up if sza was gonna lipsync pic.twitter.com/eANA8uZXqI — heol… (@jenniecuIture) February 10, 2025

Look Sza performed down! But you weren’t gonna catch her stressed she threw the vocal track all the way up, and gave us The Lip Sync for Her Life. pic.twitter.com/vhm2fogn74 — J…. (@jjaredmusic) February 10, 2025

wait was sza lip syncing the whole time or just the first song help??? pic.twitter.com/qPoCffroWI — 𝘤𝘦𝘭 ౨ৎ (@emailsintro) February 10, 2025

I love my girl, but SZA adding extra over-produced vocals to the already lip synced performance and then trying to act all dramatic is actually sending me pic.twitter.com/0gCbujWyW6 — pb&jeremy (@Pisces_Prince_) February 10, 2025

Others, however, weren’t convinced that SZA wasn’t singing live. In fact, some were sure that mic was *on* the whole time, honey.

Also I didn’t realize SZA sings that good live ??? She had me giggling and kicking my feet with heart eyes, please ma’am pic.twitter.com/KAsqd12Qwu — bee (@dowderchowder) February 10, 2025

She did so good they thibk she lip syncing pic.twitter.com/BaGif3GdZ1 — ONE OF THEM DAYS THIS JANURARY (@SZARELATION) February 10, 2025

anyone ever doubting sza’s ability to sing was proven wrong tonight. her vocals are so insane man pic.twitter.com/fWi2h184Lz — looms ⋆˚✿˖° severance spoilers (@mollygordonsgf) February 10, 2025

But even if fans believed SZA may have been lip-syncing, many fans also took the opportunity to acknowledge her performance during the halftime show — and rightfully so, because she absolutely killed it.

SZA ON MY SCREEN pic.twitter.com/V8pR7erJ3U — WhosBreezy (@WhosBreezyUK) February 10, 2025

THE ENTIRE STADIUM SCREAMING AS SZA STARTED SINGING ALL THE STARS. SOLANA YOU’RE UNIVERSALLY LOVED pic.twitter.com/X8iH4ejl0a — ໊ (@dieforyous) February 10, 2025

Lip syncing or not, this night was a big one for SZA. The weekend before, at the 2025 Grammys, SZA voiced her excitement about performing with “King Kendrick” Lamar. “What I can say is that he’s worked really hard on it, and I’m so honored to be a part of it,” the singer said to People.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m definitely going to be blasting “All The Stars” for the foreseeable future.