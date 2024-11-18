ICYMI, Domingo Was Arrested For Being “Too Hot” At Sabrina Carpenter’s Concert

Sabrina Carpenter has had some iconic stars attend her Short n’ Sweet Tour, but one celeb cameo during her Nov. 17 show has the entire internet talking Carpenter has a segment during her show where she arrests an audience member for being “too hot” before performing her song “Juno.” During the Nov. 17 concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, Carpenter arrested none other than Marcello Hernández, who’s best known for playing Domingo on Saturday Night Live. “I’m the cute boy with the blue jacket and the thick accent,” Hernández said from the audience, quoting Carpenter’s song “Bed Chem.”

“Is there anything you want to say before I arrest you, Domingo?” Carpenter asked, to which he responded, “Came all this way, had to explain direct from Domingo. Sabrina’s a friend, she’s like my sis, but I would hook up though.” The crowd erupted in cheers following the iconic interaction.

This isn’t the first time Carpenter has “arrested” a celeb for the fan-fav segment. During her Atlanta stop on Oct. 22, Carpenter “arrested” Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, saying, “I’m really distracted right now because I see this gorgeous girl,” as she interacted with the actress.

“Direct from Domingo!” Marcello Hernández makes a surprise appearance at Sabrina Carpenter’s L.A. N2 #ShortnSweet show. 💋 pic.twitter.com/uSYxiLgRAy — Variety (@Variety) November 18, 2024

Of course, fans have been freaking out on Twitter about Hernández’s appearance as Domingo at the Carpenter’s concert.

i would react exactly like her no joke cause marcello hernandez is one of the hottest men ever pic.twitter.com/w86mYtJqsT — maor (@snacosos) November 18, 2024

need marcello hernandez to look at me exactly like this pic.twitter.com/lLvlyjVylT — ‎‏ؘ ‎du (@lietosteve) November 18, 2024

I DONT CARE IF YOU GOT TO SEE MARCELLO HERNANDEZ DRESS UP AS DOMINGO AT THE L.A SHORT N SWEET SHOW IT SHOULD’VE HAPPENED TO ME.

pic.twitter.com/ubTtnNjKzL — sylvia (@newromantics02) November 18, 2024

If you’re chronically online (like me), it’s safe to assume that you’ve seen SNL’s viral “Espresso” skit that aired Oct. 12, featuring Hernández as Domingo and guest star Ariana Grande.

In the skit, bridesmaids sing an out-of-tune song to the beat of “Espresso,” which exposes the romance the new bride had with Domingo, a man she met during her bachelorette party.

On Nov. 16, Hernández reprised the role of Domingo when host Charli XCX starred in a new sketch, Babymoon, and sang a song to Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!” This time, the ladies were singing for a baby shower, featuring the bride, Kelsey, from the “Espresso” skit as an expecting mother. The song featured the lyrics, “We get facials at the spa, but Kelsey doesn’t talk at all,” followed by, “We say, ‘Kelsey get off your phone,’ cause we know who she’s texting! We know who she’s texting! D-O-M-I-N-G-O.” Needless to say, the skit has been living in my mind rent-free.

It’s safe to say that *everyone* is obsessed with Domingo, even Carpenter.