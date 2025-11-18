It’s release week for Wicked: For Good, and the world seems to be turning pink and green — like, the entire world. From our favorite snacks on the grocery store shelves to clothing collections and makeup lines, all things Elphaba and Glinda are seriously taking over. Now, even Lyft is getting in on the Wicked celebrations with an upcoming promo and ride discount in honor of the sequel film’s release.

Lyft is teaming up with Wicked to help fans get to the theaters without breaking the bank this opening weekend. Between Nov. 21 and 23 — Wicked: For Good’s release weekend — Lyft users will receive $3 off their rides using the code WICKEDFORGOOD. That means you can get the larger size popcorn and it’ll basically be free, because you saved some money on your ride. Girl math! But you’re going to want to hurry — the promo code is only available while supplies last.

Together, Lyft and Wicked: For Good are also making your entire trip to the theater magical, from the moment users open the app to finally settling into their movie theater seats — without the stress of parking or long walks to and from the theater. How are they doing that, exactly? Well, this promo is the first time Lyft has ever run a two-day full app takeover using Lyft Ads, keeping the Wicked magic alive from start to finish with a pink and green-inspired app design. On Nov. 19 and 21, the app will feature an animated welcome screen and character-related items along the map as you ride, like Glinda’s wand or Elphaba’s broom.

Lyft

I don’t know about you, but I’ll totally be taking advantage of this deal. Grab your friends, all your green and pink gear and snacks, and the $3 discount to get on your way to the most anticipated movie premiere weekend of the year.