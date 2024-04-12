Nara & Lucky Blue Smith’s Relationship Timeline Is Full Of Love — & Babies

If you are TikTok-obsessed like me, chances are you’ve heard of Nara and Lucky Blue Smith. The couple has gone mega-viral on social media for their picturesque lifestyle content, featuring everything from their favorite recipes to their personal fashion choices — and let me just say, their fans love them for it.

Although Lucky may have been internet-famous for longer — he was best known as an “it-boy” from Tumblr’s heyday and has modeled for fashion brands such as Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana — Nara, a South African and German model, is the one getting most of the attention lately, as her homemaker content has sparked tons of debate about what it means to be a “modern tradwife.”

Despite the discourse, Lucky and Nara both seem extremely happy with their life and are open about the intimate moments from their day-to-day with the three children they have together. (Lucky also has another child with model and former Miss Teen USA 2009 Stormi Bree, whom he previously dated in the 2010s.)

With the Smith family’s rising popularity, the married couple’s love life has many fans on the internet intrigued — so, let’s run down their relationship timeline, including all the big moments they have shared with their rapt audiences.

November 2019: The pair goes Instagram official.

These two met and fell for one another in the DMs. As Nara explained in a January 2023 TikTok, Lucky DMed Nara on Instagram, and their relationship progressed from there. After much speculation from the public, the pair hard-launched their relationship on Instagram in November 2019, about two months after they began privately dating.

February 2020: The pair gets engaged… and married.

Soon after they went IG official with their relationship, Nara posted an Instagram photo of herself sporting an oval-shaped diamond ring on *that* finger along with the caption,”pinky promise,” tagging Lucky in the post.

Turns out, the same weekend they got engaged, they also decided to get married! The lovebirds tied the knot on Feb. 21, 2020, six months after they started dating. To commemorate their wedding day, Nara uploaded a video to her Instagram in which she calls Lucky “the boy who stole my heart.” The ceremony took place on a beach, and they were surrounded by a small group of loved ones.

October 2020: The couple welcome their first child.

Eight months after getting married, the Smiths welcomed their first child together, Rumble Honey, who was born on Oct. 7, 2020.

January 2022: The couple welcomes their second child.

A year later, the couple welcomed another child named Slim Easy, who was born on Jan. 6, 2022.

December 2023: Baby No. 3 is announced.

With two beautiful children already in their family, the couple took to Instagram on Dec. 4, 2023, to announce in a joint post that they were expecting a third child.

April 2024: The couple welcomes baby No. 3.

On April 8, 2024, the couple’s third child, named Whimsy Lou Smith, was born. Nara showcased her love for her and Lucky’s newborn in a series of clips through a beautiful Instagram Reel.