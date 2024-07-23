‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Got Things Right This Time & I Won’t Shut Up About It

By now, you’ve probably heard all about Summer 2024’s reality television phenomenon: Love Island USA. But before there was the American-based dating series, there was Love Island UK, the show’s older, more seasoned sister. For years, Love Island USA has struggled to hold a candle to its British counterpart… but then came Season 6.

Love Island USA managed to soar in viewership during Season 6 after being known as the lower-quality, C-grade version of Love Island UK. But how did it do it? As a reality TV virtuoso, I’m here to explain.

Love Island USA premiered its first season during the summer of 2019. Similar to Big Brother, the show is filmed weekly with multiple episodes airing each week on a rolling basis.

Love Island UK Season 4 was the first season of the franchise I watched, and I instantly fell in love. The franchise combined everything I loved about reality TV: real-life drama among people who weren’t celebrities, heated moments enticed by silly challenges, and multiple episodes I could binge during my winter break.

Once I heard there was an American reiteration of the show, I was warned it wasn’t nearly as good as Love Island UK. And, well, my confidantes were right. Reality TV is looked down upon as a trashy form of entertainment in the United States, whereas in the United Kingdom, reality stars are given the same accolades as “real” celebrities like movie stars (just look at how we view the Kardashian-Jenner’s — they’re known for being “famous for no reason”).

So, what changed with Love Island USA Season 6? For starters, Season 5. This installment didn’t receive nearly as much buzz as Season 6, but it did produce a few viral moments, including the iconic line “soul ties is crazy.” Love Island USA Season 6 was really set up for success before its premiere when Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was named the show’s new host.

As a longtime reality star, Madix turned into a global superstar after her ex, Tom Sandoval, allegedly cheated on her with their friend and co-star Raquel “Rachel” Leviss. On VPR, they fought about her love for Love Island prohibiting them from spending more time together… which turned out to be a blessing in disguise, awarding Madix the hosting gig of a lifetime.

This, paired with the obvious increase in budget, set Love Island USA up for virality. Not to mention, before Love Island USA Season 6, the franchise banded together former islanders from across the franchise to compete in the first international season of the show, Love Island Games. I could tell from the marketing rollout that Love Island USA Season 6 was going to be different from seasons past, and I was proved right as the show aired.

The next ingredient in the show’s recipe for success was the casting. They threw in Rob Rausch as an original cast member after he impressed the audience in Love Island USA Season 5.

With a familiar face on Season 6, the audience already felt a connection toward the cast when the season began. Once the episodes started airing, America fell in love with Leah Kateb, JaNa Crag, and Serena Paige, also known as the Powerpuff Girls or The Big 3.

It seems like most of the fanbase rallying around Love Island USA are new to the Love Island franchise. I remember what it was like watching my first season of the show, and observing a bunch of new fans experiencing that reality TV magic with Love Island USA. The American-based show utilized the same iconic format while throwing in unique twists and new challenges that surprised new fans but felt reminiscent of the great Love Island UK for seasoned fans like myself.

Love Island USA has finally caught up with its predecessor, Love Island UK. However, it will likely never top the original show. If you thought Love Island USA Season 6 was good, I’m begging you to watch the United Kingdom-based show.

Nonetheless, I have to hand it to Peacock and the Love Island USA team — you created the show of the summer, that’s for sure.