‘Kay, So Here’s Who Won ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers from the Love Island USA Season 6 finale follow. Welp, besties, the drama-filled and  eventful summer for our Season 6 Love Island USA contestants is now over. The finale, which aired on July 21, saw the final four couples — Kordell Beckham and Serena Page, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky, and Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi — on romantic dates ahead of host Ariana Madix announcing the winners. Now, I’m sure you’re on the edge of your seat waiting to know who the Season 6 victors are. Let’s get into it! 

During their last day in the villa, the ladies were treated to an afternoon of pampering while they wrote romantic love letters to their partners. Meanwhile, the Guys penned their love letters while lounging in the main villa. The couples also went on dates where they discussed their journeys in the villa and their hopes and dreams for the future on the “outside,” aka the real world.  

Later that evening, the final four couples sat around the infamous fire pit in their tuxedos and gowns, nervously waiting to read their letters to their partner before Ariana Madix walked in to reveal the winners. 

Madix announced that Kendall and Nicole came in fourth place and JaNa and Kenny in third place. After hugs and a dramatic pause, Madix revealed Kordell and Serena as the Love Island USA Season 6 winners! 

The two celebrated with a big hug and sweet kiss while fireworks went off in the background. Madix wiped tears off her face while JaNa ran up to hug Serena, her best friend in the villa. As for the runner-ups Leah and Miguel, they celebrated their second-place finish with an adorable kiss. 

As their final relationship test, Kordell and Serena had to choose between two envelopes, one containing $100,000 and the other $0. Kordell chose the envelope with $100,000, while Serena chose the latter. Kordell split the money with Serena, leaving them both with $50,000. 

It was a beautiful end to a historic season of Love Island, but wait, there’s more…

Madix went on to announce that the Season 6 cast were invited to a “Love Island USA”  reunion special just when we thought it was all over. Serena excitedly said, “We’ll be there, we’ll be there,” and personally, so will I! You can catch the reunion on Peacock on August 19. 

