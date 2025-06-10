Attention, Love Island fans: A brand new spinoff of everyone’s favorite British reality show has just entered the villa. Love Island: Beyond The Villa is coming to Peacock this summer. Time to grab the popcorn, settle in, and get ready to catch up with some of your favorite cast members from Season 6 of Love Island USA.

Fans were introduced to the Season 6 cast of LIUSA during summer 2024 and loved them so much that the season became one of the most-watched of the reality show so far. Love Island cast members have opportunities to appear on other shows within the franchise — like Love Island Games in the US and Love Island: All Stars in the UK — but Love Island: Beyond The Villa will be the first show to show contestants after they’ve left the villa and are back to living their everyday lives in Los Angeles. The new series will follow some of the fan-favorite cast members from Season 6, and how they’ve navigated life after finding fame within the reality show world.

Since Love Island: Beyond The Villa is premiering with its first-ever season, you may be wondering what it’s all about. Where do you watch it? When does it come out? What cast members will be featured on the show? What drama can fans expect to see? Here’s everything we know about Love Island: Beyond The Villa, premiering this summer.

Love Island: Beyond The Villa Trailer

Get ready for another dose of drama, besties. The official Beyond The Villa trailer shows a little bit of what our Season 6 faves will be dealing with this season, including some beef between exes Kaylor and Aaron, and a few charged conversations between Kenny and JaNa on their living situation. If this is just the teaser for what’s to come, I’m sat.

Love Island: Beyond The Villa Cast

The new Love Island series will mark the return of some of Season 6’s fan favorite contestants. You can expect to see Serena Page, JaNa Craig, Leah Kateb, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Kaylor Martin, Kendall Washington, Connor Newsum, Kenny Rodriguez, and Olivia Walker on the new show.

But what about Page’s boyfriend, Kordell Beckham, who she left the villa with back in 2024? Unfortunately, Beckham won’t be regularly featured on the show. According to People, he was cast in a scripted series that conflicted with the filming of the reality show. Don’t worry, though — there’s no trouble in paradise. Page and Beckham are still happily dating after one year together (as evidenced by Page’s Instagram tribute for their anniversary in May).

Love Island: Beyond The Villa Release Date

Back in April, Peacock announced the brand new series Love Island: Beyond The Villa, and confirmed it would hit the streaming service in summer 2025. On June 9, it was finally announced that Love Island: Beyond The Villa would be released on Sunday, July 13. After the premiere, new episodes of the show will release on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. EST.