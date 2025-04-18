If you’re still in the restaurant of Love Island USA’s bombshell Season 6, so am I. It’s hard to believe that it’s been a whole year since our PPG faves — Serena, JaNa, and Leah — Kaylor and Aaron, and “Kennyyyyy” graced our screens with big blowouts, plenty of tears, and a whole lot of summer fun. Considering Season 6 was the most-watched original competition series in Peacock’s history, it’s only right that the streaming platform announced a spinoff series Love Island: Beyond The Villa to premiere in the summer of 2025. The cast list was released, and fans have one question: Will Kordell be on the Love Island spinoff?

Fans have been loving the Season 6 cast outside the villa. Fan favorite Leah Kateb and her boyfriend, Miguel Harichi, were a friends-to-lovers pipeline, taking home second place. They’re still together, and they’ve reached social media superstardom with Kateb going on Call Her Daddy to discuss her experience on Love Island, her relationship with Harichi, and everything in between.

Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans, the controversial couple, were clearly in a rocky relationship following their blowout fight at the reunion show. Kendall Washington will be joining the follow-up series but as a single man — he and Nicole Jacky broke up following the reunion show after failed communication and, according to Washington, a “not healthy” romance. JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez will also make a return to the follow-up series, with their relationship reaching “official” status at the reunion.

Winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham have also made their relationship official, and have kept fans updated on their relationship via social media. Next steps? They say engagement, but not yet. Page told People that they needed time before that step. “My finger’s still empty,” she told the publication. “My finger’s empty and so is my apartment. I can live with you when we’re engaged.”

The series will follow Season 6 winner Page, Craig, Evans, Harichi, Kateb, Martin, Washington, and Rodriguez alongside other islanders Connor Newsum and Olivia Walker as they navigate newfound fame, evolving friendships, and their new careers in Los Angeles. Other islanders will be featured throughout the series, but not be series regulars. So, where is Kordell?

When the lineup was announced, fans were quick to notice that fan-favorite and co-winner with Page, Kordell Beckham, would not be a series regular on the highly-anticipated spinoff. Fans were concerned, with rumors of a break-up or cast member beef, but People reported that Beckham actually has been cast in a new scripted series that will conflict with the filming of Beyond the Villa. Despite this conflict, he will still appear on the series, supporting his girlfriend and his fellow Islanders. His representative said he and Serena are “definitely still going strong.”

I cannot wait for this series to premiere, so we can get a documentary-style showing of what my fave islanders have been up to since leaving the villa. And a Kordell x Serena wedding? I need an invite!