Which Couple Is The Most Cringe On ‘LIB’ Season 8?

I think we can all agree that although Season 8 of Love is Blind might be a snooze fest, it still has its sweet moments where we can sit back and awe. But why is no one talking about the cringe moments we’ve seen? From the couples intermingling for the first time in Honduras to awkward family meetings, Season 8 is full of encounters that have made me visibly react. But you may be wondering, which Season 8 couple is cringiest? Let me tell you.

We all know that these relationships aren’t perfect. I mean, they did meet behind a wall after all and if there’s anything I’ve learned from my past online dating experiences, meeting someone IRL after talking with them behind a screen is bound to be awkward at first. However, what I didn’t expect was that the awkwardness would only blossom for some and turn into a lil something we call cringe for others.

With the Love Is Blind weddings and *very* anticipated friends/family meetings just a few episodes away, I’ve taken the time to rank the couples that made it out of the pods based on their cringe levels.

Daniel and Taylor: Cringe Level 2

Despite their lovey-dovey relationship, which wouldn’t be considered cringe on my scale BTW, the couple hasn’t really done anything to send me into a spiral and I count that as a win! The only thing that makes me want to maybe sink into my seat is their whole talk about going to the restroom in front of each other, but hey, that’s not to say I haven’t broken down that barrier with my boyfriend, I’d just *prefer* not to be self-aware of it.

Dave and Lauren: Cringe Level 3

Now I know what you’re thinking, these two are *not* the perfect pair. From everything they’ve gone through up until this point, we really don’t know what’s in store for this couple. However, I’m not here to rank them on their love meter. Dave and Lauren’s relationship haven’t made me have any visceral reactions, besides that *very* hard-to-watch scene in Episode 8 where Dave asked literally every other LIB couple about their sex lives. But honestly, looking past that, Dave and Lauren’s relationship isn’t the hardest watch as they’re both pretty straight to the point.

Devin and Virginia: Cringe Level 4

Look, Devin and Virginia are honestly not *that* cringey, but I have to say they are very hard to watch sometimes. I don’t even know what it is about them. They feel so far removed from each other without actually being far removed from each other. Maybe it’s Virginia’s tame voice that’s throwing me off but every time she and Devin come on screen, I see a flashback of myself in middle school and I think that’s pretty telling of their cringe. They’re still cute, though.

Ben and Sara: Cringe Level 6

I’m sorry, I just don’t know what it is about them but watching Ben and Sarah together is so hard. It’s honestly not even Sara. It’s Ben who’s making my ranking this high. He reminds me of someone who’s getting into their first relationship and even though that’s cute and all, I can’t help but only see the cringe moments. Plus, IDK if it’s just me, but Ben gave me weird vibes when he was mingling with the rest of the guys in Honduras. I get it, you want to be showy in front of your friends sometimes but oof, he was doing too much.

Monica and Joey: Cringe Level 8

I genuinely hate to be declaring them as the cringiest couple, but I can’t not do it. From the start, Joey was doing *too* much and he was just bothering me more than making me love him as a person. He’s just overly positive sometimes, which makes him feel like a character instead of a person. Meanwhile, Monica just bounced off of his energy, which has made me roll my eyes more times than once. They make a great couple for sure, but sometimes, they’re just way too much. Joey meeting Monica’s family was the first time I felt like they acted somewhat normal in front of the camera.

Despite these rankings, all the couples have a place in my heart, it’s just that sometimes, that place gets a little hard to justify when their cringe moments make me viscerally react.