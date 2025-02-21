I’m sorry, but as if Dave couldn’t be more of a red flag in my eyes, Episode 8 of the eighth season of Love is Blind further confirmed my dislike for him. After coming out of the pods, all the couples ventured to Honduras for a romantic getaway filled with whatever activities their hearts desire, but *clearly,* all Dave desired was sex.

Dave’s fiancée, Lauren, shared that she wasn’t necessarily ready to jump right into sex with him, setting that boundary for herself in Episode 7. Dave seemed as though he understood and expressed that he was willing to wait to be supportive of her. But things got weird after that. During their first time meeting with the other LIB Season 8 couples, Dave went out of his way to ask everyone, whether individually or together, if they’ve had sex yet.

Dave low-key seemed on edge the whole time, looking around at the couples with an awkward smile, and without fail, jumped right into the conversation. Dave started with Devin, reminiscing on all the couples and how they “all fit together” before asking him if he and Virginia had sex yet. Dave seemed to gain some reassurance from Devin, who shared that a relationship isn’t all about sex. Dave then aired out Lauren’s business, sharing her thoughts on sex while over-compensating for the fact that they hadn’t done the deed.

Dave then converses with Virginia, Devin’s fiancée, telling her that he and Lauren haven’t had sex yet, saying, “It’s totally up to her.” Virginia shared the same sentiment as Devin that not every aspect of the relationship is about sex, and intimacy can be reached without it.

Similar to his interaction with Devin, I got déjà vu when Dave jumped over to Monica and asked if she and Joey had had sex yet. Of course, she had a visceral reaction to this question before sharing that she and Joey have “hung out” — definitely implying that they’ve done it.

Then, before you know it, Dave was onto Taylor and asked her the same question. Spoiler alert: She and Daniel haven’t had sex, so you can take a deep breath, Dave.

Later, while speaking with the other guys in the group, Dave tried to speak on their behalf and told those he hadn’t had a chance to ask that “most of them haven’t jumped into that yet” to which Ben interrupted and said they have, laughing. Dave looked SO nervous here like he was being left out of something he didn’t want to be.

The night returned to normal after Dave got his burning question out of his system (and thank God it did). But this makes me wonder: Is sex all Dave cares about? And if it is, will this be a dealbreaker when it comes to his relationship with Lauren? Only time (and episodes) will tell.