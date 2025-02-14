WTF Happened Between Madison, Alex, Mason, & Meg On ‘LIB’?

Hold up, another Love is Blind Season 8 love triangle? Or I guess this time, a love square?! Yeah, I’m just as surprised as you to see another love square but this time, things didn’t turn out like we expected. With Madison, Meg, Mason, and Alex, this love square seemed to be the least complicated thing we saw out of the course of their relationships. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 8 follow.

The season began with viewers meeting Alex, who instantly captured my heart. He shared that before his glow-up, he was the typical “nerd” stereotype and struggled with that part of himself growing up. Though things have seemingly changed for the better, he entered the pods seeking out someone who loves him for him.

Alex’s first date was with Madison, who he hits it off with right away. Madison opened up to him, sharing aspects of her childhood that no one would know at first glance. She revealed that her childhood was rough and that she came onto LIB looking to get into a relationship, having learned from inherent mistakes she’s made in the past.

Following Madison and Alex’s first date, viewers meet Mason. Mason and Madison’s connection, though playful, didn’t have the same deep-rooted ability that we saw with Alex and Madison. While Alex and Madison shared vulnerable parts of their lives, Madison didn’t share the same things with Mason.

But Madison wasn’t the only woman Mason had a connection with. He soon meets Meg, and the two of them connect instantly. Meg was immediately all-in with Mason, and it was very evident by the way the two had *so* much in common and discovered out even more similarities as their relationship progressed.

Following a few dates, Meg decided she was all-in with Mason, but Mason was still dating Madison, who was also dating Alex. Things were a bit uncertain as every girl knew that Meg was seeing Mason, making Madison tread carefully around the situation. However, Madison inherently knew that Alex was the only one she truly wanted. It looked like Madison’s No. 1 was definitely Alex after seeing how they talk and how they were always so excited to hear each other’s voices. It was also pretty clear that Meg was *super* into Mason, but were the feelings reciprocated?

In Episode 4, Alex asked Madison to be his girlfriend, and Mason didn’t know. However, Meg did and she teetered with the idea to tell Mason or not. It was clear that Madison needed to break up with Mason, leading Meg to question if Madison told Mason the truth, he’s going to choose Meg as his second choice.

The tea became piping hot in Episode 5 when Madison broke things off with Mason, sharing that her connection with Alex was much deeper. This led Madison to open up to Meg about how Mason shared that he previously told her he was committed but took those words back right before their breakup, making Meg realize that she might be his second choice after all.

This is when the shocking stuff really happened. On their last date, Meg told Mason that she respected herself too much to be with him. The lingering thought for her was that she would always be his second choice, so the pair decide to end their relationship.

In Episode 6, just when we thought things couldn’t get crazier, Madison told Alex how Mason was teetering between two girls and how he hurt her. Expecting Alex to take her side, Madison was taken back when he disagreed and told her he views Mason’s side as equally as he does hers. This led Alex to share that Madison’s lack of communication when things get hard was difficult to move past, especially when a real relationship is on the line. That’s when Alex shared he didn’t want to get engaged to Madison, ending their journey in the pods.

This was by far the most shocking turn of events that no one could have expected. Safe to say, I was gagged.