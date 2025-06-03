Kylie Jenner is getting real about her breast implants. On June 3, Jenner responded to a TikTok video from a content creator with all the details on her boob job — down to the type of procedure and the doctor that did it. While Jenner has been open in the past about getting her breasts done, this is the first time she’s shared this much information on what type of procedure she had.

In a TikTok video from creator Rachel Leary posted on June 2, Leary said, “Girl, please can you just tell me/us/anyone that’s interested what it is that you asked for when you had your boobs done? To me, you have got what I am looking for to have done in terms of a boob job. It’s the most perfect, natural-looking boob job ever. They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants — if they are implants — or if you had a fat transfer, to me, that is perfection.” She continued, “I don’t expect you to share who did the work … but in terms of what it is that you actually had done.”

Then, on June 3, Jenner herself responded. In the comments section of the video, Jenner said, “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol.” Leary then posted a follow-up TikTok video, saying, “Everybody say thank you Kylie!!!” In the comments of that video, Leary said of Jenner, “She shared so much info I feel really honoured she trusts us.”

Fans in the comments were thrilled with Jenner’s reply. One user said, “Her responding is so king kylie of her 🔥.” Another said, “Honestly i LOVE this from her!!!!! yes kylie with the openness and honesty. BIG aura points.”

@rachleary Replying to @Kylie Jenner this is why she’s for the girls 🩷 love u thank u ♬ Bad boy piece of information – .

This isn’t the first time Jenner has been open about getting breast implants. She was open about her experience with the procedure on The Kardashians in 2023, which she said she had done before she had her first child, Stormi Webster, in February 2018. “I got my breasts done before Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20. Like, they were still healing.” She also said, “I had beautiful breasts … Perfect size, perfect everything. I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with.”

Jenner revealed Dr. Garth Fisher as the plastic surgeon who did her augmentation. Dr. Fisher was also the professional behind Kourtney Kardashian’s breast augmentation, which Kardashian has been open about. Dr. Fisher says Kardashian “chose to go up one size.” (She got her boobs done when she was 22, and her implants were a topic of conversation on Keeping Up With The Kardashians back in 2018 when a doctor X-rayed her breasts to show what implants look like.) Kardashian told Showbiz Spy back in 2011, “If I could go back, I wouldn’t have done it. I was so cute before.” She said, “I’ve realized that I was made to look a certain way and I’m considering removing them.”