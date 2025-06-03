Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
@kyliejenner via Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

Kylie Jenner’s Boob Job Details Are On TikTok Now

Kylie Jenner is getting real about her breast implants. On June 3, Jenner responded to a TikTok video from a content creator with all the details on her boob job — down to the type of procedure and the doctor that did it. While Jenner has been open in the past about getting her breasts done, this is the first time she’s shared this much information on what type of procedure she had.

In a TikTok video from creator Rachel Leary posted on June 2, Leary said, “Girl, please can you just tell me/us/anyone that’s interested what it is that you asked for when you had your boobs done? To me, you have got what I am looking for to have done in terms of a boob job. It’s the most perfect, natural-looking boob job ever. They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants — if they are implants — or if you had a fat transfer, to me, that is perfection.” She continued, “I don’t expect you to share who did the work … but in terms of what it is that you actually had done.”

Then, on June 3, Jenner herself responded. In the comments section of the video, Jenner said, “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol.” Leary then posted a follow-up TikTok video, saying, “Everybody say thank you Kylie!!!” In the comments of that video, Leary said of Jenner, “She shared so much info I feel really honoured she trusts us.”

@rachleary

help a girl out @Kylie Jenner 🥺 i just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully 🙏🏼😩 #fyp #foryou #kyliejenner #surgery

♬ original sound – Rachel Leary

Fans in the comments were thrilled with Jenner’s reply. One user said, “Her responding is so king kylie of her 🔥.” Another said, “Honestly i LOVE this from her!!!!! yes kylie with the openness and honesty. BIG aura points.”

@rachleary

Replying to @Kylie Jenner this is why she’s for the girls 🩷 love u thank u

♬ Bad boy piece of information – .

This isn’t the first time Jenner has been open about getting breast implants. She was open about her experience with the procedure on The Kardashians in 2023, which she said she had done before she had her first child, Stormi Webster, in February 2018. “I got my breasts done before Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20. Like, they were still healing.” She also said, “I had beautiful breasts … Perfect size, perfect everything. I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with.”

Jenner revealed Dr. Garth Fisher as the plastic surgeon who did her augmentation. Dr. Fisher was also the professional behind Kourtney Kardashian’s breast augmentation, which Kardashian has been open about. Dr. Fisher says Kardashian “chose to go up one size.” (She got her boobs done when she was 22, and her implants were a topic of conversation on Keeping Up With The Kardashians back in 2018 when a doctor X-rayed her breasts to show what implants look like.) Kardashian told Showbiz Spy back in 2011, “If I could go back, I wouldn’t have done it. I was so cute before.” She said, “I’ve realized that I was made to look a certain way and I’m considering removing them.”

Tina is the site lead at Her Campus, where she oversees all of the national editorial content, which includes all things entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, and wellness. She joined the Her Campus team in August 2022. Prior to Her Campus, Tina served as the executive editor at Elite Daily. She was with the publication for over seven years. Tina's resume also includes News12.com, WCBS 880, and The New York Post. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Hofstra University in 2013 and 2014, respectively. In her free time, Tina can be probably be found rewatching New Girl for the millionth time or pretending to be a dinosaur with one of her toddlers. Send any pitches to tinakolokathis@hercampus.com. More importantly, though, send Spongebob memes to @tinakolokathis on Instagram.