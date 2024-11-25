Kylan Darnell took TikTok by storm during the 2022 Bama Rush craze, when she shared her experiences as a PNM at the University of Alabama — and she hasn’t slowed down since. Her viral OOTDs and iconic phrase, “Hope you have a great day and not just a good day” have earned the now-21-year-old junior 1.1 million followers on TikTok, with viewers tuning in to watch her college journey unfold — and yes, sometimes this includes some drama.

This time, though, the drama doesn’t involve her sister Izzy falling into a pool wearing her prom dress — it’s a bit more heavy than that. Apparently, Kylan had a boyfriend for a few months… and it also appears he was cheating on her. This all came to surface at the end of November in a series of TikToks Kylan posted about her (unnamed) partner, who’s now her ex. Her Campus reached out to Kylan for more info on what happened, but didn’t hear back in time for publication. So, here’s how it went down, based on social media posts:

On Nov. 23, Kylan took to TikTok to share that she was at the airport in Dallas waiting for her boyfriend to pick her up, which may have come as a shock to some followers, considering Kylan had yet to post a video with her BF yet. The following day, she cleared up some of that confusion, posting a ”get ready with me” video from her boyfriend’s bathroom and sharing why she hadn’t hard-launched him yet. “We started talking June of this summer, we started dating September,” Kylan said. “We’re still in our honeymoon phase … So I will definitely not be posting him anytime soon.”

But things took a turn on Nov. 24 when a TikToker named Grace Hale (@iceicegracieee) posted a storytime video about her ex-boyfriend cheating on her with a famous TikToker. In the now-deleted video, Grace talked about dating a guy from February until the end of July. She said after the split, they began talking again from August to September, when he revealed to Grace that he was “going to have a famous new girlfriend.” Grace also revealed that she and this unnamed man continued talking in October on and off until Nov. 22. Her Campus also reached out to Grace for more information on the situation, but didn’t hear back in time for publication.

Although Grace didn’t name names in her original video, aside from giving the guy in her story the alias “Coyote,” a lot of viewers immediately assumed it was about Kylan and her man, since Grace opened the video by saying, “Today is a terrible day, not just a bad day,” a remix of Kylan’s famous tagline.

The plot then thickened when Kylan revealed on TikTok that her trip was cut short in a video of her back at the airport. The video was captioned, “Girl i didn’t know you existed.” She then followed that video up with a series of posts from the airport and airplane.

Kylan never mentioned Grace by name in any of her Nov. 24 videos, but she did call out “the girl” for publicly posting about the situation. She said she was caught off guard when someone sent her a video of “the girl” while she was at dinner with her boyfriend — who, BTW, Kylan seemingly is not with anymore, since she started referring to him as her ex-boyfriend in the airport videos. She also claimed that “the girl” never reached out to her. “She didn’t even private message me, she just said ‘wham,’” Kylan wrote in one post.

Grace then followed up with another video, in which she apologized for using the “Today is a terrible day, not just a bad day,” tagline and for her delivery in her initial video. She also claimed that she indeed messaged Kylan before posting her video, with screenshots as proof. This makes it pretty clear that Grace is, in fact, “the girl” Kylan was talking about in her videos — however, it throws into question Kylan’s claims that “the girl” never reached out to her before posting publicly.

Kylan has yet to respond to Grace’s apology video directly, or to clarify whether she’d actually seen the messages Grace sent her, but she did note in a comment on one of her videos that a full storytime is likely coming soon. (“I’m feeling a podcast with this one,” she wrote.) So, if you’re looking for more tea, I would keep my ears open to see what Kylan and Grace may have to say next.