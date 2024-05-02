ICYMI: Kylan Darnell & Her Sister Izzy Are Exposing Each Other On TikTok Over Prom Dresses

Kylan Darnell shot to fame on TikTok in 2022 after sharing her OOTDs for that year’s Alabama Rush. After Bama Rush, Kylan has continued to showcase her life as a student at the University of Alabama on her TikTok page, which has almost 900k followers. Since going viral, Kylan has coined her iconic phrase, “I hope you’re having a great day, not just a good day” in all of her videos. However, she might not be having a good or great day considering she’s currently beefing with her younger sister, Izzy, on TikTok.

ICYMI, their drama started after Izzy posted a TikTok video on April 27 showing off her beautiful yellow prom dress before falling into a pool and ruining her entire look right before the big night. The video has since gone viral, receiving over 38 million views and even catching the attention of Kylan.

On May 1, Kylan made a video lightly exposing Izzy. Kylan explained that the yellow dress Izzy was wearing for prom was actually hers. She allowed her younger sister to wear it to prom, but was devastated that Izzy fell in the pool and ultimately “ruined” the dress..

“I didn’t expect the dress to go in the pool and get absolutely ruined,” she said, adding that her father had just opened the pool for the year and that it was full of chemicals and bleach, ruining the dress for good.

After Kylan’s first dress got ruined, Izzy wore one of Kylan’s pink Jovani pageant dresses for another prom, which stirred up even more conflict between the sisters.

Kylan explained that the pink dress was one she had paid $10,000 for with her own money and had customly fitted to her body, having added t a special shoulder strap (which will make sense soon, trust me) to help keep the dress from falling down. Kylan said she was holding onto the dress for safekeeping in case she wanted to compete again but Izzy took it upon herself to wear it.

When Izzy posted a video of herself wearing Kylan’s pink dress, it was clear that she made some clear alterations to the garment, which Kylan called out in her video. She said Izzy had removed the specially placed shoulder strap, added flowers to the bottom, and removed the train to made it into sleeves.

“Yes, it’s stunning. Yes, she looks gorgeous, don’t get me wrong, but now I can’t ever wear it again,” Kylan said. To make matters worse, Kylan’s mother and Izzy “didn’t even ask permission to ruin” the second dress. Shady.

“I know for a fact it’s ruined because imagine a Jovani Couture that’s chiffon at the bottom, walking across the street in all terrains to where she could get prom pictures, and I’m finding out that it rained earlier that day,” Kylan said.

Kylan went on to ask her followers if she should be mad about the situation, to which she received a plethora of supportive comments in her favor. “I’d force her to pay me for both dresses without HESITATION omg,” one user commented. “You are definitely NOT overreacting,” someone else wrote.

At first, it seemed like this drama was just one-sided. However, things heated up when Izzy posted an odd video responding to Kylan, who she referred to as the “influencer that can’t keep my name out of her mouth.”

The video had a trolling vibe, but some of the things Izzy said were a little too much. She said that Kylan was “mad” that she “wore her dress to prom and made it look better.” While Izzy continued to do her makeup, she denied ruining the $10,000 dress, and instead said she made it look better She also defended herself for taking Kylan’s dress, pointing it out as normal because she’s a little sister and is “going to steal her things.”

Izzy went on to call Kylan a “little weiner head” and told her older sister to “watch your mouth.” Yikes.

In her response video, Kylan addressed the drama between her and Izzy. She said that she made her original video when she was still upset about the dresses and was merely “poking fun at my sister” as an older sister would.

“At the end of the day, she’s my sister and I love her,” said Kylan. “My mom called me and they’re gonna pay me back and everything, it’s gonna be fine.”

Kylan went on to say that she’s not going to add more fuel to fire by sharing another response to Izzy’s video. Though she’s wasn’t keen on how her younger sister was “portraying herself on the internet now,” Kylan noted that she wanted to do the mature thing and stay out of the drama.

As an older sister, I know how frustrating it can be when my younger sister takes my clothes without asking permission. But if my sister ruined two dresses of mine and trolled me on the internet, NGL, I would be full of sisterly rage.