The Bama girlies are fighting — again. Kylan Darnell and Amayah Shaienne are apparently beefing, and to make matters worse, Kylan’s mother entered the chat by bringing up drama from two years ago.

The drama started on March 9 when Kylan’s mom brought up a situation from 2023, when Kylan and Amayah were best friends. During that time, the two planned to spend spring break in Panama City Beach, but according to Amayah, right before they were to make the trip, Kylan apparently left Amayah stranded in a parking lot after telling her there was no room for her in the car. Her Campus reached out to Kylan’s team about claims of her leaving Amayah stranded without a ride, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Amayah decided to break her silence on March 11 about her former friend, “Kelly,” referring to Kylan, in a TikTok video. “To start this off, yes, she left me on purpose. Second of all, everything she said in her video two years ago was a lie,” Amayah said in a TikTok video.

Amayah went on to talk about spring break 2023 in full detail, saying that not only was everything paid for but rides were set up, bags were packed, and the only thing left to do was vacation. Amayah already knew the car would be packed, but not *so* packed that Kylan’s bag would be in her seat, resulting in Amayah not being able to go on the vacation she had already paid for. Amayah went on to say that a medical condition prevented her from driving, so she couldn’t transport herself even if she wanted to.

Amayah says she immediately called and cried to her mom while stranded in the parking lot. She says one of her friends set her up with a ride, but her mom was still furious.

Afterward, Kylan posted a video of herself heading to the airport on TikTok. Amayah’s mom then apparently hopped in Kylan’s comment section of the video and reportedly called the influencer out for what she did to her daughter. The comment has since been deleted.

Apparently, when she saw a comment under one of Kylan’s videos that read, “Where’s Amayah?” Amayah’s mom took it upon herself to comment, “They left her on the side of the road and told her to find another ride.” Amayah said she asked her mom to delete the comment, but things had already started to blow up.

Amayah shared that she and Kylan agreed to make separate videos supposedly “clearing the air,” but while she was asleep, Kylan made her own video, leaving Amayah out of the loop. In the video, Kylan reportedly talked about Amayah’s mom and “threw her under the bus” before taking the video down. Her Campus reached out to Kylan’s teams about reportedly throwing Amayah’s mom “under the bus,” but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Amayah ended her March 11 video by saying that though she mourned the friendship, she and Kylan had gone no contact following spring break two years ago. “I decided to be so gracious to not tell the truth,” she said. “To finish this storytime, all I have to say is don’t tell no lies about me, and I won’t tell truths about you.”

