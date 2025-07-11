Druski Is On Justin Bieber’s New Album & The Internet Has Thoughts

The Biebs is back, baby. On July 11, Justin Bieber dropped his seventh studio album SWAG, and it’s finally clocking to me that he is, in fact, standing on business. And while the tracklist features some heavy-hitter collaborations, there’s one feature (who appears three times) who fans are confused about: Druski. And if you’re confused about what he’s doing on the album, then you’re not alone — the internet is right there with you.

Between features by Dijon, Gunna, Sexxy Red, and more, fans were quick to notice influencer and comedian Druski on SWAG‘s tracklist. And while a majority of the internet tuned in expecting to hear him sing, the three tracks Druski is featured on — “SOULFUL,” “THERAPY SESSION,” and “STANDING ON BUSINESS” — are merely interludes and soundbites of various conversations between the two. Oh, and some of the things that are said in these songs have the internet’s eyebrows raised. Most notably, in “SOULFUL,” listeners hear Druski praising Bieber’s album before telling him, “Your skin white, but your soul Black, Justin — I promise you.”

Between some of the Druski quotes on the album, and Druski’s features in the first place, the internet has a lot to say. And, OFC, they came with memes, too.

For the most part, the internet is just confused.

Tf is druski doing on Justin Bieber's album?? pic.twitter.com/rLUnr6MYov — Offset🖕 (@72_offset) July 11, 2025

why is druski on this justin bieber album 3 fucking times — ©©™ (@ImSimplyCC) July 11, 2025

who the FUCK put druski on this justin bieber album fire everyone this shit is so ass — s̷̷̷ 👑 (@ShrekAsMe) July 11, 2025

why am i seeing Druski on the album 3 times 🤧 is Justin Bieber signed to Coulda Been Records? — adzz シ🇵🇸🍉🫀 (@adzz_s) July 11, 2025

Justin Bieber and Druski???? pic.twitter.com/biGBzWh4Lv — kitty hi (@kityhiminaj) July 11, 2025

I thought it was a joke that druski was on this Justin Bieber album but nope lmaooo — Samantha (@_samiamm) July 11, 2025

Why the fuck does Justin Bieber have collabs with Druski LMAOO — Jenna 🦬🤘🏼🥖 (@cookedbyshakir) July 11, 2025

And yes, the internet can’t get over that “SOULFUL” line.

Druski said your outside is white but “inside you black”

And Justin bieber said “thank you thank you🥹”



I’m screaminjdjskfh pic.twitter.com/mpVdPpyY7j — sexxyblu (@Indigoldenn) July 11, 2025

why is druski telling justin bieber "your soul is black, ur skin's white but ur soul is black" 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — vinnie ♡ (@jhsdior) July 11, 2025

Druski: Your skin white but your soul black

Justin Bieber: thank you

😭😭 — munira✨ (@only1fav) July 11, 2025

Druski talking bout your skin white but your soul is black 🤣 — VYBE ⚡️| Carte Blanche OTW! 🪽⚡️🔜 (@CapitalVYBE) July 11, 2025

druski said “ur skin white but soul is black” n justin replied w “thank you :)” LMFAOOO — jenny (@idcjenny) July 11, 2025

I guess it’s safe to say that skits on albums are back? It brings me back to the Good Kid, M.A.A.D City days.

Wait, but who is Druski?

If you’re confused about who Druski even is, I’ll give you the debrief: Druski is an influencer and comedian with 20 million followers across platforms. In the past, he’s collaborated with Jack Harlow, Lil Yachty, Drake, and more, as well as opening for Chris Brown and Lil Baby on the One of Them Ones tour in 2022. Now you know!