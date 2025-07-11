Druski Is On Justin Bieber’s New Album & The Internet Has Thoughts

The Biebs is back, baby. On July 11, Justin Bieber dropped his seventh studio album SWAG, and it’s finally clocking to me that he is, in fact, standing on business. And while the tracklist features some heavy-hitter collaborations, there’s one feature (who appears three times) who fans are confused about: Druski. And if you’re confused about what he’s doing on the album, then you’re not alone — the internet is right there with you.
Between features by Dijon, Gunna, Sexxy Red, and more, fans were quick to notice influencer and comedian Druski on SWAG‘s tracklist. And while a majority of the internet tuned in expecting to hear him sing, the three tracks Druski is featured on — “SOULFUL,” “THERAPY SESSION,” and “STANDING ON BUSINESS” — are merely interludes and soundbites of various conversations between the two. Oh, and some of the things that are said in these songs have the internet’s eyebrows raised. Most notably, in “SOULFUL,” listeners hear Druski praising Bieber’s album before telling him, “Your skin white, but your soul Black, Justin — I promise you.”
Between some of the Druski quotes on the album, and Druski’s features in the first place, the internet has a lot to say. And, OFC, they came with memes, too.
For the most part, the internet is just confused.
And yes, the internet can’t get over that “SOULFUL” line.
I guess it’s safe to say that skits on albums are back? It brings me back to the Good Kid, M.A.A.D City days.
Wait, but who is Druski?
If you’re confused about who Druski even is, I’ll give you the debrief: Druski is an influencer and comedian with 20 million followers across platforms. In the past, he’s collaborated with Jack Harlow, Lil Yachty, Drake, and more, as well as opening for Chris Brown and Lil Baby on the One of Them Ones tour in 2022. Now you know!