On July 11, Justin Bieber dropped his seventh studio album — called SWAG, of all names — after only one day of it being announced. Naturally, his fandom immediately sprung into action, analyzing all the songs on the 21-track release. One song in particular that’s captured listeners’ attention is “Yukon” — namely, because of a second voice that features on it. So, who sings on “Yukon” with Justin Bieber?

Fans are right to ask this question, especially since the voice is heavily featured throughout the song. TBH, it’s more like this higher-pitched singer is the main singer on the track, while Biebs’s voice is more of a backup. With lyrics like “What would I do (What would I do?), if I didn’t love you, babе?” and “Just wanna be the one to give you what you want,” it sounds like it could be a woman singing to Bieber in a romantic way, leading people to be even more curious about who the heck is on the track.

At first listen, many fans were quick to theorize the voice is none other than SZA’s. The two artists are known collaborators, especially following their seemingly intimate live performance moment in May when Bieber kissed SZA’s hand onstage while they sang their 2022 track “Snooze.”

That gotta be SZA on Yukon — Jesse (@jesseboyie23) July 11, 2025

TBH, the voice does sound like SZA’s, all melodic and smooth. There’s just one problem: SZA isn’t credit on the song. In fact, despite SWAG being full of features (including Lil B, Gunna, and Sexyy Red) no one but Bieber is credited as a singer on this particular song. So, does that mean that it’s just Bieber singing on the song… to himself?

That seems to be the case! And if you listen to it, you can definitely hear Bieber through the pitched-up vocals. The cadence, the soulfulness, the (dare I say it) swag — it’s all extremely Bieber-coded.

girl is that Justin in YUKON? WHY HE SOUNDS LIKE THAT? ANYWAY I LIKE IT #swag pic.twitter.com/6ebd77SpfL — silvia 🥢 (@93MIDASYG) July 11, 2025

Yukon is INSANE like Justin Bieber experimented and gave us an absolutely crazy track like — ₊˚❀༉‧₊˚. (@rhodeydrew) July 11, 2025

Me listening to Yukon by Justin Bieber pic.twitter.com/VjfvLCxZpE — 𓆩♡𓆪 (@fontesxx) July 11, 2025

As of July 11, Bieber has not spoken publicly about the creation of “Yukon,” but based on the clues, it seems like he took a risk and experimented with his own vocals, singing every part of the song instead of bringing in another singer. It’s giving creative, it’s giving artist!