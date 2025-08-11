The Jonas Brothers Brought Out Big Rob On Tour & Fans Are Losing It

On Aug. 10, the Jonas Brothers showed us that they know just how to throw a stadium-sized celebration. Their high-energy, nostalgic show at MetLife Stadium on the opening night of their Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour served as an emotional thank you to the fans who have supported them through breakups, makeup changes, solo endeavors, and every period in between. Oh, and they brought out Big Rob, too.

One of the biggest surprises of the night came during the iconic hit “Burnin’ Up” when none other than Big Rob made a legendary appearance, which guaranteed to send fans into a frenzy all over social media.

For those who grew up with the Jonas Brothers during their Camp Rock and A Little Bit Longer era, Big Rob needs no introduction. The towering bodyguard turned hypeman, Robert “Big Rob” Feggans, became a fan favorite in the late 2000s, famously appearing in the “Burnin’ Up” music video and joining the brothers on tour. His deep-voiced rap verse “It’s been a while, I know / But I’m back in the game, though!” became an essential part of the song’s live performances, cementing his status as an honorary fourth Jonas Brother.

As soon as the opening riff of “Burnin’ Up” blasted through the stadium, fans knew what was coming. The crowd erupted when Big Rob emerged in his signature shades, dressed in all black and delivering his iconic verse with the same larger-than-life presence as he did 15 years ago. The Jonas Brothers hyped him up like old times, with Kevin laughing as he pretended to forget the choreography (a running joke since their early tours) while Joe and Nick egged the crowd on. Naturally, fans across social media platforms completely exploded with clips of the moment.

But Big Rob’s cameo wasn’t just a fun throwback; it was a testament to the brotherhood and loyalty that have always and forever defined the Jonas Brothers’ career. Even after their hiatus and solo ventures, Rob has remained a close friend, popping up at key moments, such as their 2019 Happiness Begins Tour, to remind fans that some bonds never fade. His return at MetLife Stadium only reiterated the Jonas Brothers’ love for the fans who grew up with the band, proving that the Jonas Brothers haven’t at all forgotten their roots and where they started.

The rest of the show was packed with surprises, Demi Lovato reuniting with Joe for a Camp Rock medley, Jesse McCartney performing “Beautiful Soul,” and deep cuts like “Hold On,” but Big Rob’s appearance was the moment that truly bridged the past and present. As the tour continues, fans are already speculating if he will make surprise appearances again. One thing is definitely for sure: if Night One was any indication, this 20th anniversary celebration is going to be full of unforgettable reunions.

And yeah — the internet is losing it.

