Joe Jonas is officially resuming his solo music career. Jonas debuted a new single on April 25 after teasing fans on social media with the track for quite some time. The song, “Heart By Heart,” explores a powerful emotional message, and is the third single of Jonas’s upcoming sophomore album, Music For People Who Believe In Love. So, is Joe Jonas’s “Heart By Heart” about Sophie Turner? Let’s look at the lyrics.

According to Jonas’s interview with Billboard, “Heart By Heart” is about the artist’s current emotional state. “It felt like the song I really wanted to be the next single of my album, so I’m positioning it in a way where it speaks to where I’m at in my life and the emotional side of where I’m at. I’ve teased it long enough, so I’m eager for people to hear it,” he said.

The song reflects on Jonas’s lost love (who fans assume is his ex-wife, Sophie Turner), and the emotional bond they shared. Lyrics like, “If he don’t ever light your spark, remember, I know your heart by heart” suggest Jonas knows her better than anyone else, even after their breakup.

The song’s vulnerability is also leading fans to believe the song is about Turner. Co-written by Lewis Capaldi, Savan Kotecha, Oscar Holter, and Max Gsus, Jonas explores his past relationship through an optimistic lens instead of focusing on the breakup itself. The lyrics, “There’s a long road left and a long time to live / You’re the sweetest loving to give / I know cause I’ve tasted it / I would hate you to waste it” suggest Jonas has learned a lot about love during his past relationship.

Fans are obsessed with “Heart By Heart,” to say the least. On TikTok, people are expressing their love for Jonas’s new song, with a heavy focus on the emotional lyrics.

Before the song was even launched, Jonas teased it on social media and had fans going wild. One user wrote, “Nothing better than a song that means more than a catchy tune. But, lyrics that show a glimpse of your life and the human experience. Raw and honest emotions. Looking forward for a full release!”

With the Jonas Brothers heading on the Jonas20: Living The Dream Tour soon, the singer hopes to perform “Heart By Heart” in front of his fans. When asked what his dream place to perform it is, he said, “A giant stadium, so hopefully this song will be popular enough by when we open the tour on Aug. 10 and people request it!” If you’re one of the lucky ones, you’ll get to hear “Heart By Heart” live this year.