The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is coming to an end on Sept. 17 (as far as fans know, that is). Despite there seemingly only being one episode left of the Prime Video series, a few fans are wondering whether a whole new storyline might be introduced in the finale: Will John Conklin have a heart attack in the TSITP finale? Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 follow.

If you’re a casual watcher of The Summer I Turned Pretty, that question might feel like it’s coming out of left field. However, some fans picked up on a tiny moment in Season 3, Episode 10 that could potentially point to a health emergency for Belly’s dad. On Thanksgiving, Laurel and John are celebrating the holiday, and as John takes a sip of wine, he grabs his chest and says, “Ugh. I have had heartburn all day. Are we out of Pepcid?” John then goes to a cabinet to look for the bottle of pills and comes up empty-handed. “I don’t see it. I think you moved it,” he tells Laurel. Laurel then sighs, walks over, and finds the bottle within approximately two seconds. “I told you it was in there,” she tells him.

So, was this moment just showing how Laurel and John have gotten back into a bickering husband and wife dynamic? Was it ad placement for Pepcid? Or was it foreshadowing something bigger that might affect John’s role in the series finale? As viewers know, Belly’s in Paris, so if there’s anything to get you to return home to your family (and the love of your life), it would probably be your dad suffering a heart attack.

Some YA book-to-series lovers also pointed out that something similar happens to the father figure George Walter in Netflix’s My Life With The Walter Boys in the Season 2 finale. The classic love triangle between those three main characters — Jackie, Cole, and Alex — is put on hold while George suffers a medical emergency.

But there are a few things that make The Summer I Turned Pretty different from My Life With The Walter Boys, which is why I don’t personally think John has a heart attack. For one, TSITP Season 3, Episode 11 — airing on Sept. 17 — is meant to be the last ever episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty. To introduce such a big plot line in the show this late in the game doesn’t seem very natural. (That is, again, unless author and series creator Jenny Han has some extra episodes up her sleeve.)

Second, fans are forgetting that the episode showing John Conklin’s heartburn spanned a period of about six months. He has the heartburn on Thanksgiving in November, and fans see the episode end around the anniversary of Susannah’s death, which is April 14. If John Conklin was going to have a heart attack because he had heartburn all day on Thanksgiving, chances are, something would have happened by now.

And third, John Conklin doesn’t have a heart attack in The Summer I Turned Pretty book series. While the show has taken some creative liberties, it has also stuck pretty closely to the book’s plot as it relates to Belly and Conrad (give or take a few details).

And lest we all forget, Season 3, Episode 10 ended with Conrad on the plane on his way to Paris. We don’t need Belly to come back to America at this point. If Conrad and Belly are endgame, we’ve already got one of them traveling across the world to be with each other. I doubt Han is putting them both back on a plane to go home right away.

While there are a lot of signs pointing to John Conklin not having a heart attack in the TSITP finale, there’s always a chance something happens that fans weren’t expecting. Looks like we’ll all just have to tune in to the last episode when it airs on Prime Video on Sept. 17.