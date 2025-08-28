If you’re anything like me, the minute that Season 2 of My Life With The Walter Boys dropped, you binged it all in one sitting. But, after watching that last episode, you may have also been left with more questions than answers. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 follow. At the end of Season 2, we see Jackie confess her love for Cole, despite being in a secret relationship with his brother, Alex. Then, Alex overhears the conversation, calling Jackie and Cole out for having feelings for each other. And then — if your jaw wasn’t already on the floor — the oldest of the Walter siblings comes running to reveal that there’s an emergency with their dad, George Walter.

The season ends with a wide shot of this scene with emergency vehicle lights flashing in the distance. In a season packed with cliffhangers, character drama, and strained relationships, it’s hard not to feel whiplash. This is all without even getting into all the other drama that happens this season, outside the final scene. So, I’ve compiled a bunch of questions you might have after watching the season finale of My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 — so we both have something to do while we wait for Season 3.

Does George Die At The End Of My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2?

Netflix

Given the shocking news that something bad has happened to George at the very end of the season, I imagine that this is a question on all of our minds: Does George die at the end of Season 2? It seems likely that George had a heart attack, given a scene prior in the season where he is shown rubbing his chest in discomfort. But, while it’s made clear George was being taken to the hospital, it is not confirmed whether he dies or not. I’m just going to put into the universe that he doesn’t.

Will Nathan & Skylar Get Back Together?

In a tumultuous season for both Nathan and Skylar, we saw Nathan cheat on Skylar with a new character, Zach. While Zach and Nathan briefly date, they ultimately break up when Nathan realizes the real reason Zach wanted to date him was to get back at Skylar for dumping him. Talk about a love triangle! The last we see from Skylar and Nathan is that they both confess their love for one another, but Skylar admits he doesn’t think he can forgive Nathan for what he did with Zach. While this does seem bleak, it’s still quite possible we will see a return of this couple in Season 3. TV shows don’t give us love confessions for nothing, right?

Does Jackie End Up With Cole or Alex in Season 3?

Netflix

Ah, yes. The question to end all questions. We got a ton of cute moments between both Jackie and Alex and Jackie and Cole. But, in the season finale, fans get to see an emotional love confession from both Cole and Jackie to each other. As someone who is a sucker for the older brother, I am both team Cole and team Conrad. (IYKYK.) But, still, the love triangle still has all three corners. At this point, I may just pay an Etsy witch to make Jackie end up with Cole.

Will Danny & Erin stay together?

Another new couple we got to see this season are Danny and Erin. After hiding their relationship from Cole and struggling with futures that seem to be taking them in different directions, Danny and Erin decide to stay together despite feeling like the odds aren’t in their favor. However, there is a sort of uncertainty between them, as it seems clear they both believe their relationship has an expiration date. Still, they are together by the end of Season 2, so I think it’s safe to say that we will be seeing more cute scenes from these two in Season 3.

What More Can Fans Expect in Season 3?

My Life With The Walter Boys has been renewed for Season 3, even before Season 2 premiered. Season 3 will premiere in 2026, and fans likely have lots of drama to look forward to. (And, hopefully, answers to all our unanswered questions.)