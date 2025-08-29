The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 has taken over fans’ minds, bodies, and TV screens this summer. And with three episodes of Season 3 left, the show has blessed fans with a trailer to mark the finale of the series. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turn Pretty Season 3 follow. Set to “Anything Could Happen” by Ellie Goulding, the trailer picks up in the aftermath of the disastrous wedding day that never was between Belly Conklin and Jeremiah Fisher. If this show has you in as much of a grip as it does on me, strap in as we analyze everything Jenny Han is feeding us in this finale trailer.

The trailer shows a Belly all alone for the first time in her life, on her way to Paris to, hopefully, find herself. (As a Team Belly stan, I am all in for the coming-of-age study-abroad era where Belly finds out that the world is actually bigger than one beach house.) On the plane to Paris, Belly is still wearing the ring that Jeremiah bought her. Her infamous voiceover says, “I had these pillars in my life. Cousins, my family, Taylor, Jere…” (Funny how she doesn’t mention Conrad.) It’s because these people and places were her “solid ground” and a huge landing net for her as she navigated grief, heartbreak, and the firsts of life. In a way, these are all her connections to her childhood self. By taking the chance to depart from them, she’s finally getting the chance to learn who on earth she is without the boys.

Belly finally takes off the ring and puts it in her carry-on. The minute she does this, she opens the window and lets the light into the dark plane. It’s almost like the viewer is finally seeing Belly let go of all the expectations placed on her to take care of other people. For the first time probably ever, Belly gets to be her own woman.

Episode 8 of TSITP was a bombshell of a cliffhanger. In the wake of Conrad Fisher’s confession to Belly on the beach, Belly had tried to go through the motions of her upcoming wedding with Jeremiah, but Conrad refused to leave (not only the house, but the back of her mind). Ultimately, Conrad let Belly go, Jeremiah realized Belly was still in love with his brother, and the wedding was off. Cut to Belly in the airport by herself buying a ticket to Paris and boarding the plane. Only, who was across the aisle from her gate? Conrad freakin’ Fisher. Then, the episode ended. I’m still freaking out.

While we don’t get to see if Belly stops and says anything to Conrad in the trailer, we know that she’s embarking on a life-changing adventure. That’s probably what’s most important. As the music picks up, Ellie Goulding’s voice heralds us through the transition that happens in every young person’s life when they leave their safety zone. She’s alone, she’s lonely, she’s working. Then, it’s like the viewer can see the break in her severity. She’s surrounded by peers, having fun at pubs, dancing with Taylor on New Year’s Eve. She’s living the life every early-20-something girl should experience. Then, what should happen? A letter from Conrad Fisher.

Of course, the sight of it stops her in her tracks. It made me clutch my pearls, even though I knew it had to be coming. We don’t see if she opens it, but if the show will continue to follow the book as closely as it has, we know that more will be coming. After all, he did promise “always.”