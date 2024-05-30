Joe Jonas Teased A New Song That Seemingly References His Divorce From Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas may be dropping a summer bop for the emotional baddies — and it may be all about his feelings following his divorce from Sophie Turner. This is particularly interesting, considering it’s Jonas’ first song after divorcing Turner, and he seems to be addressing the fallout from his breakup right there in his new music.

On May 29, the singer released a snippet of his new song on TikTok, which seemed to hint at how he’s doing emotionally in the wake of his split from Turner. In the video, Jonas rides his bike along a sunny pathway as he lip-syncs a few key lines from his yet-to-be-released song: “Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for / Stop being sad because you’re making the room uncomfortable.” He continues, “OK, I get it, I know you’re feeling so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible. Even baddies get saddies and that’s the hardest truth / Called your mommy and daddy, they don’t know what to do.”

While fans speculate that the catchy song has a deeper meaning than just “baddies getting saddies” — namely, that it could be a jab at Turner — many are also appreciative of this new release. One fan commented on TikTok and said, “glad to know i can be a baddie & get saddie 🥹🥹.” Another said, “Joseph you did not,” to which Jonas coyly responded, “I did 😏.” Some fans are already saying this will be the song of the summer.

The speculation that Jonas’ new song alludes to Turner wouldn’t be surprising, given the history of their breakup. Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023, while Turner issued a lawsuit to have custody of their daughters Willa and Delphine. The singer and actress released a statement on Instagram, asking that everyone respected their decision at the time. They said, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

In October 2023, the pair agreed to a four-day mediation, which led them to settle on a temporary custody agreement. Turner dropped her lawsuit against Jonas in January 2024. However, by March, Turner had requested to “re-activate” divorce proceedings against Jonas.

Turner spoke to British Vogue in May 2024 about the fallout from her public split from the former Disney sta, expressing the hard time she experienced while she was portrayed as a bad mom while Joe was the “doting dad” to many fans. “I mean, those were the worst few days of my life,” she said. TBH, judging by the song Jonas just teased, it sounds like he might feel the same way about that time in their lives.