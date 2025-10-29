Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Nobody Wants This Season 2 follow. Season 2 of Nobody Wants This felt like the longest back and forth game of will-they-won’t-they — in all the best ways, of course. And although Noah (played by Adam Brody) and Joanne (played by Kristen Bell) still got their happy ending in the final moments of the last episode, co-showrunner Erin Foster revealed that she actually wanted it to end with the proposal we waited for all season long. So, will Joanne and Noah get engaged? Or were they supposed to?

In the last minutes of the season’s final episode, Joanne and Noah officially break up after a season full of tension and arguments, mostly surrounding Joanne’s desire to wait to convert to Judaism and Noah’s impatience. They both instantly regret their decisions and find their way back together after a dramatic chase to catch each other set to “Bite My Tongue” by Cassandra Coleman. The chase montage, Joanne in a white dress, and the final love confession where Noah gushes, “You’re my soulmate” — it was all the perfect recipe for the ultimate proposal moment. So what happened?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Foster and fellow showrunner Jenni Konner rehashed the biggest argument in the writers’ room for Season 2. ““There was a battle about, ‘Do they get engaged?’” Foster said. “A long battle,” Konner added. While Foster pushed for the proposal, Konner and the other writers didn’t want the show to move too fast, and scrapped it — so hopefully, this means a Season 3 (proposal included) is on the way.

For many viewers, Season 2 may have felt slow enough — I was waiting for the ring right alongside you. Foster explained that writing the script involved “a lot of putting on the brakes and still making it fun, which was hard to pull off. How do you slow the process down? Because they’re not getting engaged and she’s not converting. So what are they doing that’s fun? What do you want to watch?”

In hindsight, it’s all the fun moments of the season that make Nobody Wants This such an enjoyable watch — the awkward dinner party, Morgan’s whirlwind relationship with her therapist, wedding dress shopping, and Sasha’s impressive dance to “7 Rings.”

So while fans may not have gotten the Joanne and Noah engagement we waited for all season, the slowed-down storyline allows us to appreciate the small moments that make Joanne and Noah’s relationship just so real and relatable. The season was able to take time for their emotional conversations about priorities, what building a future means, and how to navigate the challenges in having different beliefs as a relationship grows more serious. The lingering tension of Season 2 captured the frustrating yet just as relatable in-betweens of modern love stories, even when they don’t have a perfect fairytale ending — just not yet, at least.