Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of Jisoo’s New Track “Earthquake”

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo came in like an earthquake, shaking up the world of BLINKs (BLACKPINK’s fanbase) with the anticipated release of her new solo mini-album, Amortage, on Feb. 14. This makes Jisoo the final BLACKPINK member to make her solo comeback, following the group’s decision to sign individual contracts with different companies and pursue their own solo endeavors

The four-track EP features a mix of two all-English songs and two tracks blending Korean and English lyrics. One standout is the title track, “Earthquake,” where Jisoo depicts the overwhelming feeling of developing an affection for someone — using the feeling of being in an earthquake as the metaphor. The song’s energetic pop beat is bound to get stuck in your head, and the lyrics are just as unforgettable!

But before we break down “Earthquake,” let’s talk about Amortage itself. The EP’s name reflects the concept of love, blending the Spanish word for “love” (amor) with montage to symbolize the overarching theme listeners experience throughout Amortage’s run. Amortage was first teased on Jan. 26, when Jisoo’s self-launched company, BLISOO — co-founded with her brother — shared the album’s official scheduler, giving fans a glimpse of what was to come. Now that Amortage is finally here — along with “Earthquake” and its cinematic music video — it’s time to break it all down.

The intro to “Earthquake” features Jisoo singing about the sudden and intense emotions that come with having a crush. The English translation of the lyrics read, “It hits me like an earthquake (Uh-huh) / My heart races faster (Uh-huh) / My whole body is trembling, can’t stand (Uh-huh) / I can’t deny you (Uh-huh) / I think I’m going-.” The intro emphasizes Jisoo’s vulnerability to the person’s charm and how her crush is growing more serious.

Jisoo continues the sentiment in the first verse, singing, “Heart off the chart like a race car (Vroom, vroom, vroom) / Even the time flies fast, I can’t breathe (Vroom, vroom, vroom).” The lyrics illustrate the rapid heartbeats she feels as a result of her crush, as well as how time seems to fly by when Jisoo is with them. 

The pre-chorus highlights how, even if Jisoo tries to bury her feelings, they only grow stronger. After all, distance really does make the heart grow fonder. She sings, “The more I try to escape, it gets thicker / Like a dream that I know I can’t wake up from / There’s a shock coming after now (‘Bout to blow, ’bout to blow, ’bout to blow, ’bout to blow).”

The chorus and post-chorus of “Earthquake” return to the intro sequence’s refrain as the song moves on to its second verse. The second verse emphasizes Jisoo’s desire to be in a relationship with the person she’s thinking about, as well as how being with them makes all of her senses come alive. The verse goes, “Wakе up, electric touch / My heart dancеs / You give me that good, good / From every angle /You who hit my world, I’m gonna have you.”

“Earthquake” leads into its bridge as Jisoo sings, I’m down deep, and I love it / Even if I don’t say it, yeah, I’m feelin’ you / One touch, baby, I fall, I want you / Lock me in your eyes all of the time.” Jisoo admits she’s head over heels in love and wants to be with this person all the time.

BLINKs couldn’t get enough of Jisoo’s solo return and went on X/Twitter to collectively freak out. 

If you need me, I’ll be listening to this and “Hugs & Kisses” on repeat!

