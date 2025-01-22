BLACKPINK’s Jennie Is Dropping Her Debut Solo Album & It’s Coming *So* Soon

Another K-pop star has new music coming in 2025! Clad in red aesthetics, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is stepping into the spotlight with her solo debut album, Ruby, set to be released on Mar. 7 under her label, Odd Atelier, and in partnership with Columbia Records. The singer announced her debut album on Jan. 21, posting a 33-second video of her wielding a literal sword (#girlboss) and staring up at a gigantic version of herself. “MY FIRST STUDIO ALBUM COMING SOON,” she captioned the post. “RUBY. MARCH 7TH.” So, yeah, Jennie’s ready to dominate.

The 15-track album will boast collaborations with today’s brightest stars including Childish Gambino, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Doechii, Kali Uchis, and FKJ. Jennie’s already graced fans with her first single off the album, “Mantra” in October 2024, which is still topping the charts in the U.S., Singapore, and 49 other countries. The K-pop star is already making herstory with “Mantra” as it’s the first song by a female K-pop solo artist to reach No. 1 on the U.S.’s iTunes Top Songs chart and hold a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks.

For those who don’t know, Jennie burst onto the scene in 2016 as one of the four members of the record-breaking K-Pop girl group, BLACKPINK. The girl group currently holds the title as the only Korean act to headline Coachella. They’re also the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard charts, topping the follower count on Spotify, and became the first music group and Korean female act to have 1 billion YouTube views on five separate videos. In 2023, Jennie appeared in the HBO series “The Idol” and went on to collaborate with her co-stars, the Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp on the song “One of the Girls”, which stays on repeat in my household.

After Jennie announced her debut album, fans ran to X/Twitter to share their reactions and how they’re getting ready for Ruby!

BLACKPINK’s solo debut studio album:

ROSIE (ROSÉ): 12 songs

ALTER EGO (LISA): 12 songs

RUBY (JENNIE): 15 songs total: 39

BLACKPINK’s 8 year career under YG: 32 songs

IDK about you, but I’ve officially begun counting down the days until this album drops on Mar. 7. If you need me, I’ll be scrolling Jennie’s socials for any updates.