JENNIE Sampled J.Lo On “With The IE (Way Up)” & Fans Are Living For It

BLACKPINK’s JENNIE is proving she’s Jennie from the Block. Enter “With the IE (Way Up),” a track from her debut solo album, Ruby, that pays homage to none other than Jennifer Lopez. JENNIE flips the classic Y2K concept and modernizes it by putting her own spin on the iconic track by sampling J.Lo — modifying it down to the very spelling of her name. So, which of J.Lo’s tracks did JENNIE sample, you ask? If you haven’t guessed yet, I might have already left a clue!

On Mar. 7, JENNIE released her first independent full-length album, Ruby, to fans. The record contains 15 tracks spanning across various genres and includes features from notable celebs. JENNIE explores R&B with songs like “Damn right” featuring Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis, trap and hip-hop with “like JENNIE” and “ExtraL” with Doechii, and contemporary pop on tracks like “Mantra.” Ruby‘s core message is about JENNIE’s personal growth and how she’s embracing her own self-expression.

In a January 2025 interview with Billboard, JENNIE explained her motivation for Ruby‘s lyrics, saying, “[Ruby’s] what I’ve experienced, what I resonate to or what I want in my life. That’s one other thing that’s changed from being in BLACKPINK, is that I get to say my message in my way.” The track “With the IE (Way Up)” emphasizes this idea and shows how she will continue to push forward regardless of what critics say.

“With the IE (Way Up)” features an old-school hip hop sound and Y2K R&B style influence, as it samples the chorus of J.Lo’s 2002 hit “Jenny from the Block” from her third album This Is Me… Then. The classic track pays homage to J. Lo’s Bronx beginnings and the progress she’s made since then. “With the IE (Way Up)” not only samples Lopez’s song but also directly acknowledges it in the title. By titling her song “With the IE,” JENNIE cleverly swaps “Jenny” for “JENNIE,” putting her own identity on the track and linking the two together.

Upon Ruby’s release, BLINKS (BLACKPINK’s fandom name) couldn’t help but catch on to the fun nod and immediately went to X/Twitter to express their excitement over “With the IE (Way Up)” sampling J. Lo’s iconic track.

With the ie way up omg that Jenny on the block sample ate — revived by chaesoo 2025 (@chaesoovenom) March 7, 2025

with the IE (way up) IS SO GOOD OMG I LOVE THE SAMPLE OF JENNY FROM THE BLOCK — ꒰ 🐬 ꒱ . 미밍 :3 is lehendary (@rosesforwooje) March 6, 2025

So you’re telling me with the IE (way up) samples the song ‘jenny from the block’ by jlo and that’s why it called with the IE ??

We’re doomed Jennie is so back 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wwHJDwMs0y — ✧ (@ithvx1) March 5, 2025

and why was “with the IE (way up)” not a single? pic.twitter.com/RVV8DzoFx0 — like muni. (@itgirljn) March 6, 2025

not to sound greedy but with the IE (way up) needs a mv pic.twitter.com/AJph1sMhUA — 🎐 (@jensdoII) March 6, 2025

SO THAT’S WHY IT’S CALLED “with the IE” CAUSE SHE SAMPLED “Jenny from the block” BUT INSTEAD OF A Y HER NAME IS SPELLED WITH AN IE OH JENNIE YOUR MIND!!!😭 pic.twitter.com/Fl5uA1yW49 — cyy.ᐟ.ᐟ (@BNayeonnn) March 7, 2025

WITH THE IE ???? JENNIE KIM I WAS NOT FAMILIAR WITH YOUR GAME pic.twitter.com/0LoPTAg9ta — aki ʚ•ɞ (@ae_aekl) March 6, 2025

jennie sampling sampling “jenny from the block” and naming it “with IE.” oh such a genius bitch pic.twitter.com/KYBdOcZT3s — doggo (@louminousdoggo) March 7, 2025

Sampling songs is nothing new for artists in the music industry. Many occasionally sample tracks to add a playful touch or modernize perspectives on classic or popular bodies of work. JENNIE isn’t the first BLACKPINK member to sample a prominent song either. In June 2024, her bandmate LISA sampled Tame Impala’s “New Person, Same Old Mistakes” for her single “Rockstar.”

Personally, I love when an artist samples pre-established songs, and I think JENNIE’s work highlights how sampling can still showcase an artist’s creative freedom and identity!