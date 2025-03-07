Jennie Featuring A Capybara In Her “Like Jennie” MV Is Taking Fans Out

Now presenting: JENNIE. BLACKPINK’s JENNIE unveiled her debut solo album, Ruby, on March 7, and with its cinematic approach, she showcases her musical versatility. Fans (including myself) can’t get enough of every song on the 15-track album. One song in particular that I can’t get out of my mind is “like JENNIE.” The track sets the record straight—JENNIE is a total baddie and the music video illustrates this even further. Throughout “like JENNIE,” she makes it clear that she’s in a league of her own, only competing with herself and refusing to let the haters influence her.

A main theme throughout Ruby is female empowerment and self-confidence, as highlighted in tracks like “ExtraL” featuring Doechii and the first single, “Mantra.” JENNIE’s latest track, “like JENNIE,” takes this concept and emboldens it. The music video continues this sentiment, featuring JENNIE in a more dance-heavy way, similar to how her skills were highlighted in the “Mantra” MV. What sets “like JENNIE” apart from her previous releases is particularly the ending, which has left viewers trying to decipher its deeper meaning. However, if you’re a die-hard BLINK (BLACKPINK’s fan moniker), the ending holds a long history with JENNIE.

Curious about what it represents for JENNIE and the deeper meaning behind the “like JENNIE” MV? As a BLINK, I think it’s only right that I break it all down for you.

“Like JENNIE” begins with JENNIE in space (talk about a starting intro), dressed in a ruby red astronaut suit. The color red has been accentuated in each of the singer’s latest MVs, with red appearing in her backup dancers’s outfits in the “ExtraL” MV and Doechiidonning red beads in her braided hairstyle. Red was also featured in “Mantra” through the dance sequence backdrop, the interior of the automobile JENNIE stands in, and, most notably, the red high-heeled boots she wears throughout the video. These are just a few examples of how ruby red is used in her MVs, and “like JENNIE,” which employs the bold color, is no exception.

While onboard the spacecraft, JENNIE discovers a red “J-shaped” pill, which she swallows, sending her through the red curtain, out of the spacecraft, and into new clothes as she dances alongside her backup dancers against a black backdrop. JENNIE’s dance style is both powerful and effortless, reflecting the emphasis on creativity and self-expression in her “like JENNIE” lyrics. Toward the end of the video, JENNIE appears again, this time wearing a ruby red trouser suit, as the camera “glitches” until she catches fire. What is the end result? JENNIE transforms into a capybara that eats blueberries. Yeah, that was not on my bingo card for 2025 either. Fans were fascinated by the lighthearted ending and wanted to know what the capybara symbolized for JENNIE.

BLINKS came in to point out that JENNIE has always loved the little creature, even during her time with BLACKPINK. In October 2020, BLACKPINK appeared on the South Korean variety show Knowing Bros to promote their first full-length album, THE ALBUM. JENNIE shared her love for capybaras on the show, saying, “I’ve loved capybaras so much ever since I was young, and I told the director of a recent music video about that. A capybara caretaker brought one, and it appeared in one of the scenes.” The MV she’s referring to? “Ice Cream” — BLACKPINK’s collaboration with Selena Gomez — where a capybara makes a special appearance!

BLINKs took to X/Twitter to share their thoughts on the little creature cameo in JENNIE’s “like JENNIE” and like me, they were gagged.

Who else but JENNIE could pull off an iconic song featuring one of the cutest creatures?