Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Jenn’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season

Although 26-year-old Jenn Tran may have not received the final rose from The Bachelor Season 28’s lead, Joey Graziadei, (or, for that matter, the final several roses), she’s rightfully received her flowers by being declared the next Bachelorette. And now, with Graziadei’s journey to find love officially tied up with a happily-ever-after bow, it’s time for Bachelor Nation to focus all their attention on Jenn Tran’s The Bachelorette Season 21.

On March 25, during the “After the Final Rose” segment of the Season 28 finale, former Bachelorette Charity Lawson revealed Tran would be her successor as the next Bachelorette. Tran then walked out onto the stage with a plunging purple neckline dress and all the energy of a newly minted franchise lead — as fans in the audience and at home cheered her on.

Before being declared as the newest Bachelorette, Tran finished in the top six of Graziadei’s season after being eliminated in Episode 7, just before Graziadei’s hometown visits. However, when one door closes, another one opens — a sentiment that almost definitely resonates with Tran as she becomes the first Asian American lead in the 22-year history of the franchise.

When asked how she felt about being selected as the next Bachelorette during the big announcement, Tran said,”I feel so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian Bachelorette in this franchise.”

Additionally, Tran explained how her role can make an impact on the Asian community. “Growing up, I’ve always wanted to see Asian representation on TV,” she said. “I feel like it was sparse. Any time Asians were in the media, it was to fill a supporting character role, to fulfill some sort of stereotype, and I felt boxed in by that because I was like, ‘I don’t see myself on screen. I don’t see myself as a main character.'”

She went on to add, “To be here today standing in this position being like, ‘I am going to lead my own love story. I am going to be the main character in my story,’ I just can’t help but think about how many people I’m inspiring and how many lives I’m changing.”

Let’s dive into more details fans should know about Tran and her upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

When will Jenn Tran’s The Bachelorette Season 21 air?

During Disney’s Television Critics Association Press Tour panel in February 2024, ABC revealed Season 21 of The Bachelorette will premiere in summer 2024. During the March 25 “After the Final Rose,” franchise host Jesse Palmer gave even more details, revealing The Bachelorette will premiere in July.

Who’s in Jenn Tran’s The Bachelorette Season 21 cast?

ABC works fast. On the same night as Tran’s announcement, The Bachelorette’s Facebook page released a list of 28 potential contestants for the upcoming season, complete with each man’s name, age, hometown, and photo. Naturally, the fandom is already picking their faves and speculating about who will win.

Fan theories aside, Tran already gave viewers a hint regarding what she’s looking for in a future partner, saying on “After the Final Rose,” that she’s looking for someone with a “big personality” whom she can have “cheeky banter” with. Tran said getting engaged is her goal for the season, but ultimately she just wants to find her “perfect match.”

What else should fans know about Jenn Tran?

Before joining Season 28 of The Bachelor, Tran graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May 2020 with a degree in molecular biology. During her time as an undergrad, she exhibited a strong passion for giving back to her community by serving as the Red Dress Chairman for Alpha Phi Foundation and organizing a fundraising gala that raised more than $30,000 for women’s cardiovascular health.

Tran continued pursuing an education in healthcare by becoming a physician-assistant student in Miami. However, once she was selected to be a contestant on The Bachelor, Tran asked her school to allow her to take leave during the duration of the show. Currently, Tran is completing general surgery rotations, a component of her PA curriculum.

Tran is a bilingual Vietnamese American who, according to her Bachelorette bio, loves reading, paddleboarding, and traveling (also, if Instagram is to be believed, Taylor Swift).