Watching reality TV is one of my guilty pleasures, and Season 28 of The Bachelor is currently my No. 1 favorite. I’ve always been a sucker for this franchise, but this season is really keeping me entertained, and there’s one former contestant who had me excited for Monday nights: Maria Georgas.

Georgas is a firecracker, boss b*tch, and was a wonderful addition to this season of The Bachelor. Although she made it to hometowns, she was eliminated at the end of the episode. Despite her elimination, Maria remains one of the most followed Bachelor contestants from Joey Graziadei’s season, and many people think she deserves to be the next Bachelorette, and I’m right there with them.

Even if you don’t watch The Bachelor, you’ve probably come across a fan edit of Georgas on your FYP. Her confidence is contagious, she’s got the best wardrobe I’ve ever seen, and she’s got the jokes. She truly brought a different element to the show this season, and that’s why after, she was eliminated, fans wanted more. Georgas needs to be the Bachelorette, and the chances of it happening don’t seem too out of reach. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette follow.

During the rose ceremony after the hometown dates had concluded, Georgas was sent home and fans were not happy with Joey’s decision. However, she left with her head held high and didn’t let this decision get her down. Following her elimination, Bachelor nation had lots to say. Many people were immediately rooting for her to be the next Bachelorette.

the bachelor nation if abc decides to make anyone other than maria the next bachelorette #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/UZKw5M9H8i — krissy (@detectivejancys) March 18, 2024

This show absolutely needs a revamp and it will say lot who they pick for bachelorette. If they don’t pick Maria, the creators aren’t ready for change to keep up with the times! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/KiHHOYBeTP — Lainey Bodenburg (@l_bodenburg) March 12, 2024

Okay Kelsey for the win and Maria for the Bachelorette and I’ll be happy! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/RfzRwkY1sU — beth 🍉 || rest in peace my brother shaun (@monroeelizabeth) March 12, 2024

Me (who hasn’t been inside of a church in over a decade), praying to the higher powers that be that we get a Maria Georgas Bachelorette announcement soon: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/RRjS50mjSY — collin michael (@CollinDueno) March 11, 2024

love daisy but i cannot do a whole season led by her we NEED maria as bachelorette give the people what we want #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/MeyGD8QSsS — jadyn (@jjburk_) March 12, 2024

If you don’t think Georgas should be the next Bachelorette, I’m going to need you to re-evaluate some things. Think about how entertaining she was during her time on The Bachelor this season. Whether you gravitated toward her personality, outfits, or iconic clapbacks, there’s no denying that Georgas kept viewers entertained this season. A personality like hers for the Bachelorette would be an exciting change for Bachelor Nation.

If you also want Georgas to be the next Bachelorette, it’s looking like she might very well be. According to Reality Steve, the decision on who will be the next Bachelorette is down to two contestants: Maria Georgas and Daisy Kent. Yes, you read that right! Kent, according to Reality Steve, does not win this season of The Bachelor, but that’s a conversation for another time. Let’s focus on Georgas right now.

“I think the show is very well-aware that they’re deciding between Maria and Daisy,” Reality Steve said on a March 11 episode of his podcast. “I do not think that they have made a decision yet… You’ve basically got a 50-50 shot of being right, because it’s going to be one of these two women.”

While it’s looking like the next Bachelorette will be one of these two fan favorites, I think Georgas has a better chance, and here’s why.

First, Georgas was the one to watch this season. Despite getting into some drama with contestants Sydney Gordon and Lea Cayanan, Georgas didn’t hold her tongue when it came to things, and fans praised her for her confidence and honesty.

While we won’t know who the next Bachelorette will be until The Bachelor finale on March 25, I’m hoping its Georgas. Until the next Bachelorette is announced,, I’ll be searching high and low for Georgas’ outfits because I’m obsessed with everything she wore on The Bachelor.