Are ‘The Bachelor’s’ Joey & Kelsey Still Together After The Show?

It’s time to find a new show to watch with your BFFs on Monday nights because Bachelor Mondays have officially ended. But, that can only mean one thing: viewers finally know who Joey Graziadei proposed to and who said “yes” at the end of this whirlwind journey. And y’all, this finale was surely one to watch. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for The Bachelor Season 28 finale follow.

ICYMI, Joey was ready to fully commit himself to a life partner, and his final two contestants, Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson, were two people he felt a strong connection with. He even expressed that he could envision a life with both of them. However, he could only pick one, and his decision was one that many Bachelor Nation fans didn’t see coming.

Throughout the entire season, viewers of The Bachelor have been waiting for the “unprecedented” ending to the series. TBH, after watching the finale, the “never-done-before” event was more emotional than expected.

Here’s what went down. Daisy, who many people thought Joey would pick, realized after her last one-on-one with him that she wasn’t the one he would propose to. Basically, Daisy went to Kelsey’s room after the date and said, “It’s you, not me, and I’m going to tell Joey that tomorrow.” However, she offered so much love and support for Kelsey, and truly showed her how happy she was for her.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the room when both Kelsey and Daisy arrived at the proposal spot. Instead of going in separate cars, which is always the case, Kelsey and Daisy arrived together, holding hands, and supporting one another. It was shocking, beautiful, and a true testament to their character. Daisy went first, which automatically meant she wasn’t going to get proposed to. She expressed her gratitude and love for Joey, explaining how amazing this experience was. However, she explained that she knew she wasn’t the one for him, and he wasn’t the one for her, so, doing what was best for her, she left. Once again, not a dry eye in the room.

Before Kelsey went to Joey, Daisy gave her a big hug and said, “I know your mom’s going to be looking down on this moment and she’s going to be so happy and so proud of you.” Throughout the season, Kelsey has mentioned how she lost her mother to breast cancer, and seeing Daisy acknowledge this made this moment unforgettable.

Kelsey arrived at the proposal spot and she and Joey had such a sweet moment. These two are truly meant to be, and it shows through Joey’s heartfelt proposal. Joey said, “I have known for a while that I’ve wanted to have a beautiful life, but I truly didn’t know how beautiful that life could be until I met you.” Sobbing. Naturally, Kelsey said yes, and it was such a sweet moment.

Fans have one question lingering though: are Joey and Kelsey still together? Thankfully, we know the answer to this question, and can confirm that they are indeed still together. During the live finale event, Joey and Kelsey appeared on stage together and talked about their current status. They are still engaged and having a beautiful life together. Kelsey mentioned that Joey is going to move to New Orleans, where she lives, and that they plan on moving to New York over the summer.

To say I’m happy for these two would be an understatement. I can’t wait to watch their love story unfold!