The Chris Briney & Isabel Machado Engagement Rumors Have ‘TSITP’ Fans In Shambles

Chris Briney is having a week. After wrapping up the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Briney has been the center of attention, from Conrad edits on your FYP to fans losing it over his upcoming Quinn Original. However, away from his creative projects, fans have just one question — and it’s about his girlfriend, Isabel. Is Chris Briney engaged?

ICYMI, Briney has been in a long-term relationship with actress Isabel Machado, whom he met during his time in college at Pace University. Fans have been smitten with the couple for quite some time, but after gossip site DeuxMoi reported on Sept. 18 that the couple was engaged, the internet lost its mind. Her Campus reached out to Briney’s team for comment, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Now, it’s absolutely worth noting that it’s just a rumor — and that DeuxMoi has been wrong about things like engagements, hookups, and divorces before. So, rest assured that if Briney and Machado are engaged, I’m sure they’ll let us know themselves.

The rumors started just a day after the TSITP finale, after DeuxMoi posted that the couple was “allegedly engaged.” Instantly, fans took to the comment section of the post to voice their support for the couple, with one fan writing, “So happy for them (absolutely heartbroken),” and another commenting, “Give that woman a ring and a trophy for her patience with us over the years!!!!” Reminder that this is just a rumor — so chill, Team Bonrad.

WDYM CHRIS BRINEY ENGAGED pic.twitter.com/sehuYKTksJ — lamita (@goatsoftennis) September 18, 2025

CHRIS BRINEY IS ENGAGED???????? — aditi (conrad’s version) (@internetluvr519) September 18, 2025

CHRIS BRINEY ALLEGEDLY ENGAGED???? I AM SO HAPPY FOR OUR KING!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nasFRLFwF7 — hayley ⁸¹ | tsitp spoilers (@rhrh1800) September 18, 2025

if chris briney is really engaged i just want to give a shoutout to our girl isabel because that couldn’t have come at a better time he’s such a real one — ⊱ 𝐒𝐔𝐒𝐀𝐍 ⊰ tsitp spoilers! (@lokiapologist) September 19, 2025

CHRIS BRINEY ENGAGED ?????? HELLO — kassandra🪽 (@ruelsmb) September 18, 2025

STOPSTOPSTOPSTOP CHRIS BRINEY FINALLY GOT ENGAGED OMGOMGOMG IM SO HAPPY FOR HIM AND ISABEL — bonni ❤️‍🔥 tloasg #BB27 (@pebubbz) September 19, 2025

How long have Chris Briney & Isabel Machado been together?

Machado and Briney met during their time at Pace, and it’s a real friends-to-lovers story. “We were friends first,” he told People back in a 2023 interview. “We went to college together and we lived together. We knew that we could do it.”

However, in 2021, the feelings turned from platonic to romantic, and the couple has been together ever since. Adorable.

Are Chris Briney & Isabel Machado engaged?

At the time of publication, neither Briney nor Machado has publicly confirmed any engagement — so the answer is probably no, not right now. And in terms of the relationship, I know I’m not the only one wishing them all the happiness in their future together. (Just, if/when the time comes, let us see the ring, OK? And let’s hope it’s bigger than that pebble Jeremiah gave Belly.)